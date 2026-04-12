Olivier Awards 2024: Julie Hesmondhalgh, Paddington, and Rosamund Pike Among Winners

The Olivier Awards 2024 celebrated the best of London theatre, with Julie Hesmondhalgh, Paddington The Musical, and Rosamund Pike taking home top honors. The awards recognized outstanding performances and productions across various categories.

Former Coronation Street star Julie Hesmondhalgh celebrated a triumphant return to the spotlight at The Olivier Awards held at London's Royal Albert Hall. The actress, who portrayed the groundbreaking transgender character Hayley Cropper in the long-running soap opera from 1998 to 2014, secured the Supporting Best Actress award for her performance in the play Punch.

This recognition comes twelve years after her departure from the iconic British television series, showcasing her continued success and versatility as an actress. In a striking contrast to her Weatherfield character, Hesmondhalgh graced the event in a stylish ensemble, sporting a chic boat neck blouse and flowing navy skirt, complemented by a fashionable blonde pixie cut. The actress's performance in Punch, which also won Best New Play, highlights her commitment to exploring complex and impactful roles, and marks a significant achievement in her post-Coronation Street career. Hesmondhalgh's win underscores the enduring power of theatre and its ability to provide actors with opportunities to showcase their talent and passion.\The Olivier Awards also saw a stellar performance by Paddington The Musical, which dominated the night by securing Best New Musical along with several other awards, including Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, Best Director, and awards for both leading and supporting actors in a musical. The musical's impressive haul of seven awards from eleven nominations reflects its widespread acclaim and popularity. Another notable winner was Into the Woods, which earned Best Lighting Design and Best Musical Revival, reflecting the diversity and vibrancy of the theatrical landscape. Rosamund Pike was honored with the Best Actress award for her role in the legal drama Inter Alia, recognizing her captivating performance and triumphant return to the stage after a fourteen-year hiatus. Pike's victory underscores the importance of taking risks and embracing new challenges in the pursuit of artistic excellence. Other winners included Jack Holden for Best Actor in Kenrex, Paapa Essiedu for Best Actor In A Supporting Role for All My Sons, and Rachel Zegler for Best Actress in a Musical for Evita. The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Aha, was awarded Best Family Show, showing that the theatre can be for all audiences.\The ceremony was a testament to the thriving London theatre scene, celebrating both established stars and emerging talents. Dame Elaine Paige was presented with this year's Special Award, acknowledging her immense contributions to the world of performing arts. The Olivier Awards, established in 1976, continue to be a prestigious platform for honoring excellence in theatre and recognizing the exceptional achievements of actors, directors, writers, and designers. The event was attended by a host of distinguished figures from the entertainment industry, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Helen Mirren, and Dame Arlene Phillips. The awards not only celebrate the winners but also highlight the importance of theatre in society and its ability to inspire and entertain audiences. The successes of these productions and individuals show the diversity and health of the industry, and the impact of the theatre in the lives of the artists, and the public





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Olivier Awards Julie Hesmondhalgh Paddington The Musical Rosamund Pike Theatre

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