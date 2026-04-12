Olivier Awards 2024: Strictly's Johannes Radebe Channels Lola as Paddington The Musical Dominates

The 2024 Olivier Awards celebrated the best in London theatre, with Paddington The Musical leading the winners. Strictly's Johannes Radebe made a stylish appearance channeling his Kinky Boots character, while Rosamund Pike and Rachel Zegler also took home awards. The ceremony marked the 50th anniversary of the awards and highlighted the diverse talent and productions in the West End.

Johannes Radebe , the Strictly Come Dancing professional, brought his Kinky Boots character Lola to life at the Olivier Awards held at the Royal Albert Hall in London. The 38-year-old dancer, who is currently playing the iconic role at the London Coliseum, sported bold red false nails and a striking white suit featuring a double-breasted blazer with gold accents and flared trousers. He completed the look with a long white satin shawl, making a stylish and eye-catching appearance at the star-studded event.

His attendance coincided with significant changes within the Strictly Come Dancing lineup. This year marked the 50th anniversary of the Olivier Awards, a celebration of the best in London theatre. The ceremony, hosted by actor, comedian, and The Traitors star Nick Mohammed, was broadcast on the BBC and saw a range of winners across various categories.

The event was a triumphant night for Paddington The Musical, which secured multiple awards, including Best New Musical, Best Set Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Director, among others. The musical's success was notable, winning seven out of eleven nominations. Other notable winners included Into the Woods, which won Best Lighting Design and Best Musical Revival, and All My Sons, which was awarded Best Revival and Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Rosamund Pike was recognized as Best Actress for her role in the legal drama Inter Alia at Wyndham’s Theatre, beating out strong competition. In her acceptance speech, she reflected on the risk and excitement of returning to the stage after a fourteen-year hiatus, highlighting the unique challenge of relying on her own words in a theatrical performance. Rachel Zegler won Best Actress in a Musical for Evita at The London Palladium. Jack Holden was awarded Best Actor for his performance in Kenrex, a one-man crime thriller, marking a win for independent theatre.

Coronation Street's Julie Hesmondhalgh secured Best Actress In A Supporting Role for Punch, while Paapa Essiedu won Best Actor In A Supporting Role for All My Sons. The Boy At The Back Of The Class, adapted by Nick Aha, was named Best Family Show. Dame Elaine Paige received the Special Award, honoring her contributions to the performing arts. The president of the Society of London Theatre, Kash Bennett, noted the fittingness of celebrating a performer whose work has inspired generations.

The awards were presented by prominent figures, including Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Helen Mirren, and Dame Arlene Phillips. The Olivier Awards, established in 1976, continue to celebrate the excellence of London's theatrical scene, showcasing a wide array of talent and productions.





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Olivier Awards Johannes Radebe Kinky Boots Paddington The Musical Rosamund Pike Strictly Come Dancing

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