Olivier Giroud's Punditry Skills Left Fans Unimpressed

Fans of the World Cup were left less than impressed with Olivier Giroud's punditry skills during Belgium's 1-1 draw against Egypt. Despite his wealth of experience in football, his analysis did not quite hit the spot.

Fans of the World Cup watching Belgium's 1-1 draw against Egypt on Monday were left less than impressed with Olivier Giroud 's punditry skills. The former Arsenal and Chelsea striker, who was a pundit for the match, was called upon numerous times to provide his expert analysis.

However, despite his wealth of experience in football, his analysis did not quite hit the spot. Many supporters blasted the 39-year-old for being boring, with some even claiming that he was painful to listen to. The BBC boasts many pundits this World Cup who have had glittering careers.

However, few would have won more than Giroud, who has lifted multiple trophies, including a Champions League, FA Cup and Serie A title. Despite this wealth of experience, punditry may not be the route for him to go when he retires, with many displeased with his analysis during Belgium's draw against Egypt. Many took to X, blasting how slow Giroud was with his analysis as they branded the striker as horrendous.

Olivier Giroud is still playing football and is preparing for the 2026-27 campaign with Lille. The striker signed a new one-year contract with the French club earlier this month to extend his stay and continue what has been a wonderful career. Last season, he helped Lille finish third and qualify for the Champions League after scoring 11 goals in all competitions.

On top of this, his clinical finishing also saw him become the club's oldest ever goalscorer as well as the oldest French player to score in a UEFA competition after he netted in their 2-1 victory over Brann in the Europa League's league phase. It remains to be seen if Giroud will continue his playing career once his contract at Lille expires in 2027, or if he will finally hang up his boots and look to venture into other avenues





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