Former Yeovil Town and Aston Villa academy graduate Ollie Bassett embarks on a new professional journey in Toronto, Canada, after leaving the English club.

Ollie Bassett is embarking on a significant new chapter in his professional football career by relocating from England to Toronto, Canada. This move marks a distinct transition for the midfielder, who has spent the majority of his developmental years within the English football system, including stints at prestigious clubs like Aston Villa and Southampton.

The decision to leave Yeovil Town and seek opportunities abroad reflects a growing trend among British players who are increasingly willing to explore markets outside of the United Kingdom. Bassett joins a wave of intrepid athletes who are embracing cultural advancements and the challenges of living in a new hemisphere, rather than shying away from the unfamiliar aspects of international sports.

Also read Ollie Robinson joins Nottinghamshire on three-year deal after 11 years at Sussex

From Leicestershire to Canadian Professional Football

Ollie Bassett began his journey in football in Leicestershire in the East Midlands, starting to kick a ball at the age of three or four. His early development was heavily influenced by his father, who used to coach and manage his local team alongside his best friend. This family connection provided a foundational support system as he entered the competitive youth football landscape.

By the time he was seven or eight years old, scouts were beginning to take notice of his potential. During a summer tournament event, a scout from Aston Villa approached his father and his father's friend to discuss his situation. Although Bassett joined the Aston Villa academy at age seven, he was unable to formally sign a contract until he turned eight, as the lowest age group for official academy contracts was Under-8. He remained with the Villa academy until he was sixteen years old, a crucial period for his technical growth.

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Leaving Aston Villa did not happen through a standard scholarship offer, but rather through a series of administrative changes that redirected his path. Bassett was not offered a scholarship by Aston Villa, which led him to pursue a different route. He joined a program based in Bath that was designed to promote players into the Southampton academy, known as a second-chance program.

The Unpredictable Path Through Southampton and Yeovil

The program in Bath was originally intended to be a two-year scholarship equivalent, allowing players to study at college while training. However, Southampton decided they were not generating enough players for their full academy and terminated the program after just one year. This left Bassett and other scholars in a difficult position, as they had signed a two-year deal but faced an abrupt end to the planned pathway.

At this critical juncture, Yeovil Town stepped in to fill the void. Yeovil Town had recently restarted their academy with a youth team beneath their first team, and they accepted all the second-year scholars from the cancelled Southampton program. Bassett continued his education at college in Bath while traveling to Yeovil to train, balancing his academic and athletic commitments.

His rapid integration into the Yeovil Town setup was swift. Within two or three months of joining the club, Bassett began training with the first team. A month later, he made his professional debut. Shortly after that, he signed his first professional contract, an eighteen-month deal that extended through the remainder of that year and the entire second year of his original agreement.

The Vital Role of Futsal in Technical Development

Bassett attributes much of his technical proficiency to his extensive background in futsal, a variant of football played on a smaller court with a smaller, heavier ball. He started playing futsal around the age of ten, alongside his regular academy training at Aston Villa. He continued to play frequently, participating in a league every Friday night during his teenage years.

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The shift from futsal to the standard eleven-a-side game provided a unique advantage. Bassett notes that in futsal, the ball is designed to stay on the floor, lacking the bounce of a standard football and requiring precise control. This environment forced him to develop a superior technical side to his game, as players cannot rely on pinged long balls sixty or seventy yards in the air. The constant contact with the ball in futsal helped him maintain close control and quick decision-making skills.

After being released from Aston Villa, Bassett played futsal even more frequently, using it as a primary method for maintaining his fitness and technical sharpness. He believes that the small-sided nature of the game, with its emphasis on tight spaces and rapid ball circulation, laid the groundwork for his ability to handle the ball effectively in professional football.

Leaving Yeovil Town for Opportunities in Canada

Despite the early success at Yeovil Town, including his professional debut and contract, Bassett grew dissatisfied with his playing time and the club environment during the final six to eight months of his second year. He admits that he was not enjoying his time at the club, as a young player facing limited opportunities on the pitch.

At times, he would travel to matches only to find himself not even on the bench, forcing him to sit in the stands. Understanding the politics of professional football, he recognized that his contract would not be renewed. This lack of playing time became the catalyst for his decision to leave and seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Now, Bassett is applying that same mindset of embracing change to his move to Toronto. He aims to impart both sporting and holidaying wisdom to others, highlighting the benefits of breaking down geographical comfort zones. His journey from Leicestershire to Toronto serves as a testament to the evolving nature of British football, where players are increasingly finding success and fulfillment by exploring opportunities in diverse and distant locations like Canada.