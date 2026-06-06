Ollie Bearman Crashes Out of Monaco FP3 as Red Flag Halts Session

Haas driver Ollie Bearman crashed heavily in the final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, causing a red flag and significant damage to his car. The incident occurred at Casino Square, leaving the team with a major repair job before qualifying.

Ollie Bearman suffered a dramatic crash during the third and final practice session for the Monaco Grand Prix, bringing out red flags with just under 14 minutes remaining.

The Haas driver lost control at the uphill section approaching Casino Square, causing significant damage to the rear of his car, including a missing rear wing. After running slightly wide, the rear of the vehicle struck the barriers, leaving debris scattered on the track. A distraught Bearman apologized over team radio, citing severe bottoming out over the bumps: 'I'm sorry guys, it's the f***ing bottoming. I totally lost it on the bump.

I'm so sorry.

' He exited the car unassisted, unharmed physically but clearly frustrated. The red flag was waved with 13 minutes and 45 seconds left in the 60-minute session. The subsequent delay in restarting the session prompted the FIA to explain that guard rail damage was being inspected by the Race Director on site. As the clock ticked down, Haas faced a formidable repair job ahead of qualifying, scheduled for 4 PM local time (3 PM UK time).

The incident added pressure to a team already struggling for pace at the tight Monaco street circuit. This crash underscores the unique challenges of the Monaco circuit, where even the slightest error can have severe consequences. The bumpy surface and narrow barriers leave little room for error, and Bearman's misfortune highlights the fine margins in Formula 1.

With qualifying looming, Haas mechanics must now work against the clock to rebuild the car, while Bearman will need to regroup mentally for the rest of the weekend. The session ultimately resumed with limited time, leaving drivers to complete only a few flying laps before the checkered flag. In the broader context, the Monaco Grand Prix continues to captivate with its mix of glamour and high-stakes racing. Bearman's accident serves as a reminder of the risks drivers face every lap.

As the team scrambles to prepare the car, fans and analysts alike watch closely to see how Haas recovers from this setback. The incident also sparked debates about the circuit's suitability for modern F1 cars, though its historic appeal remains undiminished





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Ollie Bearman Monaco GP FP3 Crash Haas Formula 1

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