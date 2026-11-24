England seamer Ollie Robinson has left Sussex after 11 years to sign a three-year all-format contract with Nottinghamshire for an undisclosed compensation package.

England seamer Ollie Robinson has left Sussex after 11 years to join Nottinghamshire on a three-year all-format deal for an undisclosed compensation package. The 32-year-old had been linked with a move to Trent Bridge for several weeks, with confirmation arriving three weeks after he was named England's cricketer of the year for 2026.

Robinson departs Sussex despite having a year left on his contract. He captained the county in the County Championship last season, but international commitments limited him to just six red-ball games, in which he took 18 wickets. After two years in the wilderness, Robinson claimed 28 wickets in four Tests at an average of just 9.30. Before that, he had taken 76 wickets across 20 Test matches between 2021 and 2024.

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Nottinghamshire title bid context

Nottinghamshire finished last season as Division One title contenders, taking their defence of the County Championship to the final round of matches. Sussex finished just above Nottinghamshire in the Division One table despite a 12-point deduction at the start of the campaign because of sustained operating losses. Sussex, a club that has grappled with financial issues, had a financial framework imposed on them by the England and Wales Cricket Board earlier this year.

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Robinson joins Nottinghamshire with a stellar first-class record of 520 wickets at an average of 21.09, while boasting 104 wickets at 19.25 for England's Test side. He posted figures of 5-85 in his first and only Test appearance at Trent Bridge, taking 22 first-class wickets in four appearances at the ground at an average of 19.63. I'm absolutely delighted to be joining Nottinghamshire, Robinson said.

I've always loved playing at Trent Bridge, and I'm really looking forward to calling it home. I have a real desire to win silverware, and with the quality of the squad at Notts, there's no doubt in my mind that we can do that, he added. Everyone has told me the environment at Trent Bridge is as close to an international one as you can get, so I'm really excited to see that and make the most of it.

Robinson eager for new environment

I have a huge desire to become the very best and hopefully getting some fresh eyes and a new environment, I can maximise my chances of achieving that, he told Nottinghamshire's website. Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell said: I'd like to give Sussex a lot of credit throughout this whole process. They've been constructive and cordial to deal with, and we're grateful to them for that.

We're all thrilled by the statement signing of Ollie, and we know our members and supporters will be too.