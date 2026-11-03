Ollie Robinson Wins England Cricketer of Year at CWC Awards

Ollie Robinson claims the top honor at the Cricket Writers' Club awards, joining Ethan Bamber and Naavya Sharma as fast bowling stars dominate the annual ceremony.

Fast bowlers claimed the spotlight at the annual Cricket Writers' Club awards, with Ollie Robinson securing the prestigious title of England's cricketer of the year. The Sussex paceman was honored following a remarkable return to Test cricket this summer after spending two years on the sidelines. He joins fellow England aspirants Naavya Sharma and Ethan Bamber among the prize winners at this year's ceremony.

Ollie Robinson Dominates Test Rankings

Ollie Robinson, aged 32, delivered a stellar performance that saw him take 28 wickets in four Tests at an impressive average of just 9.30. This dominant display lifted him into the top five of the International Cricket Council Test bowling rankings. His achievement marks him as the fifth winner of the Bob Willis Trophy since the award was reallocated in 2022.

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Ethan Bamber Leads Warwickshire Title Charge

Warwickshire spearhead Ethan Bamber, 27, was named the County Championship player of the year for his instrumental role in the Bears' stunning ninth title triumph. Bamber claimed 69 wickets across 16 matches, with 32 of those coming from late August onwards. His late-season surge helped the Bears win five of their last six games to secure the title for the first time since 2021.

Naavya Sharma Earns Young Cricketer Honor

Middlesex's England Lions fast bowler Naavya Sharma became the 77th winner of the Young Cricketer of the Year Award. The 21-year-old follows a lineage of cricketing legends including Fred Trueman, Geoffrey Boycott, Ian Botham, David Gower, Mike Gatting, Andrew Flintoff, James Anderson, Ian Bell, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes. Sharma took 35 wickets in just nine County Championship matches at an average of 21 while helping Middlesex win the One-Day Cup.

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Women's Stars Recognized for Domestic Success

England youngster Tilly Corteen-Coleman, who turned 19 in August, was voted by the 450-strong membership as Women's Young Cricketer of the Year. She starred for Surrey and Southern Brave, made her England debut in both white-ball formats, and was part of the T20 World Cup squad that lost in the final to Australia at Lord's. Scotland's Kirstie Gordon won the Women's Cricket Award after captaining the Nottingham-based Blaze to a domestic treble of Blast, County Cup, and One-Day Cup.

Disability Cricket Milestones Celebrated

Other winners at the annual lunch included England mixed disability cricketer Angus Brown, who was named Disability Cricketer of the Year. He hit a 43-ball hundred against India, marking England's first in the mixed disability format, and also made the fastest-ever century from 45 balls in the Disability Premier League. These accolades highlight the diverse talent emerging across all levels of the sport this season.