Ollie Watkins Wife Ellie Anderson Leads WAGs to America for England World Cup Match

Ollie Watkins' influencer wife Ellie Anderson heads the WAGs traveling to Texas for England's World Cup opener against Croatia, managing chaos with two kids and excessive luggage.

Ollie Watkins ' wife Ellie Anderson , a social media influencer, is leading the WAGs traveling to America for England's first World Cup match. The 30-year-old mother of two admitted that the long-haul flight would be chaotic due to traveling with their young children and an excessive amount of luggage.

Ellie documented her preparations on TikTok, showing three suitcases of her own clothes and additional bags for their kids. She explained that she overpacked to avoid buying extras abroad, hoping to also fit in a family holiday after the tournament. The couple, who married in May 2025 and reside in Birmingham, have two children: Amara, four, and three-year-old Marley.

Ellie shared the contents of her Chanel travel bag, including lip balms, eye creams, face masks, electrolytes, and compression socks to prevent swelling during the flight. She expressed excitement about reuniting with Ollie and their children seeing him after weeks apart. The England team is set to face Croatia in their Group L opener in Arlington, Texas. Croatia, ranked 11th in the world, famously defeated England in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

This match marks a crucial start for England's campaign. As the squad undergoes final training sessions, the WAGs have been preparing for their own journey. Ellie posted an Instagram story after landing in the US with the caption Quick turnaround, indicating a busy schedule. Other WAGs have also arrived or are en route.

Marcus Rashford's fiancee Lucia Loi, 28, shared her purchases from West Palm Beach, including an inspirational book and gym shorts. The childhood sweethearts have been together since they were 15. Bukayo Saka's fiancee Tolami Benson joined the World Cup spirit by posting a video of England fans singing Sweet Caroline at a pub. The atmosphere among the WAGs and supporters is building ahead of the match.

Ellie's TikTok video showed her final moments before departure, noting the stress of packing but her excitement for the trip. She emphasized wanting to be prepared for any duration, including a potential family vacation after the tournament. The couple's children are central to their travel decisions. Ellie's candid depiction of travel chaos resonated with many followers.

Meanwhile, the England team aims to overcome their previous defeat by Croatia, looking to start their World Cup campaign on a strong note. The support from families and fans alike is expected to boost morale. The match in Arlington will be a test of England's resilience and skill against a formidable opponent. As the WAGs settle in Texas, their presence adds a glamorous off-pitch narrative to the sporting event





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Ollie Watkins Ellie Anderson Wags England World Cup Croatia Match

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