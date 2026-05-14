Olly Murs Breaks Down in Tears as He Meets His Wife During Soccer Aid Challenge

Olly Murs, a 42-year-old singer, is currently taking part in the 400km Soccer Aid challenge, called Into the Unknown, which is in aid of UNICEF. On Thursday's episode of This Morning, he was greeted by his wife Amelia during his brutal Soccer Aid challenge. The pair embraced each other and Olly burst into tears when he saw his wife.

Olly Murs broke down in tears as he was greeted by his wife Amelia during his brutal Soccer Aid challenge while on Thursday's episode of This Morning .

The singer, 42, is currently taking part in the 400km Soccer Aid challenge, called Into the Unknown, which is in aid of UNICEF. On Thursday, his best mate Mark Wright was waiting for him at the Canal Museum in Stoke Bruerne, Northamptonshire, to have a catch up after completing 14.3km. Mark told Olly that his wife Amelia was there too and Olly burst into tears when she ran over to give him a hug.

The pair embraced each other and when Olly composed himself, Amelia said 'Happy birthday! You're doing so amazing babe.





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Olly Murs Soccer Aid Challenge UNICEF Amelia Murs This Morning Canal Museum Stoke Bruerne Northamptonshire 42Nd Birthday 400Km Soccer Aid Challenge Into The Unknown Mark Wright Amelia Murs 42-Year-Old Singer Soccer Aid Challenge UNICEF Amelia Murs This Morning Canal Museum Stoke Bruerne Northamptonshire 42Nd Birthday 400Km Soccer Aid Challenge Into The Unknown Mark Wright Amelia Murs

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