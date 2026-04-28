Olly Murs Embarks on Epic 400km Challenge for Soccer Aid

Singer Olly Murs is taking on a demanding 400km journey from Manchester to London to raise money for Soccer Aid for UNICEF, facing unknown routes and challenging terrain in support of children in need.

Olly Murs is preparing for a grueling 400km challenge across the UK to raise funds for Soccer Aid for UNICEF , marking the event's 20th anniversary.

Starting May 11th, the singer and presenter will embark on a five-day journey from Old Trafford, Manchester, to London Stadium, utilizing running, rowing, and cycling. A unique element of the challenge is the element of surprise; Olly will only discover each day's route moments before he begins, adding an unpredictable layer to the already demanding physical feat. This means he will face unknown terrain, including steep climbs and deep water – a personal fear – without prior knowledge.

Olly’s motivation stems from his recent experience as a new father and a trip to Romania where he witnessed UNICEF’s work firsthand. He emphasized the importance of supporting children’s safety, health, and well-being, particularly in light of global conflicts like the one in Ukraine.

He spoke about the stark contrast between the anxieties faced by families in war zones and the relative safety and comfort enjoyed in the UK, highlighting the privilege of simply ensuring his children’s basic needs are met. Every donation to Olly’s challenge and Soccer Aid for UNICEF will be doubled by the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation, up to £6 million, amplifying the impact of the fundraising efforts.

He views this challenge as an opportunity to create a lasting legacy and inspire his children. Despite being a seasoned performer, Olly admits to being 'petrified' by the physical demands of the challenge, acknowledging he is not a professional athlete. He has undergone rigorous training to prepare, but anticipates a mental and physical battle.

He will be sharing daily updates on ITV’s This Morning and Heart Radio, and the entire journey will be documented in a one-off special on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player on May 29th at 9pm. Olly previously participated in Soccer Aid in 2010 and now, facing a knee injury and the uncertainty of the route, he is pushing himself to his limits.

He hopes to raise significant funds and demonstrate the importance of supporting UNICEF’s vital work for children around the world, especially those affected by conflict and hardship. The challenge is a testament to his commitment to making a difference and leaving a positive impact





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