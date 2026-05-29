Olly Murs marries Amelia Tank, welcomes two children and navigates a painful twin brother split

The former X Factor runner up has settled into family life in Essex, marrying fitness model Amelia Tank, welcoming daughter Madison and son Albert, while still coping with a long‑standing estrangement from his twin brother Ben.

Olly Murs has become one of the United Kingdoms most recognisable pop performers, a prolific songwriter and a familiar face on television after first appearing as the runner up on the sixth series of The X Factor in 2009.

His rise was characterised by a blend of cheeky charisma, soulful pop melodies and energetic dance routines that helped him transition from a reality television hopeful to a dependable and beloved national entertainer. Since his early days on the show he has toured globally, released multiple chart‑topping albums and taken on presenting duties, yet the most significant transformation in his life has been his evolution into a devoted family man based in Essex.

In July 2023 Olly married fitness model and bodybuilder Amelia Tank in a three‑day, festival‑style celebration on Osea Island. The couple first connected on social media in 2019 after Olly spotted Amelia's bright photograph on Instagram and sent her a private message. Their inaugural meeting was arranged at a gym where a group workout turned into what Olly jokingly describes as a sweaty first date.

A subsequent outing to a pub for a Sunday roast was interrupted by a swarm of fans demanding photographs, which temporarily cooled the romance. The pair reconnected later that year when Amelia cared for Olly following a serious knee operation, and they publicly confirmed their relationship on New Year's Day 2020.

Their family grew with the birth of daughter Madison in April 2024, an event that prompted Olly to admit he cried over the guilt of having to leave for a contractual Take That tour only two days after her arrival. The couple welcomed son Albert in September 2025, a name chosen to honour Olly's paternal great‑grandfather.

With two children under the age of two, Olly has deliberately reduced his touring commitments, prioritising presence at home and supporting his wife's demanding fitness career. Olly maintains an exceptionally close relationship with his parents, Vicky‑Lynn and Pete Murs, who continue to live nearby in Essex. He frequently describes his childhood home as a lively environment filled with music and laughter.

Through his father's lineage he discovers a Latvian heritage; his great‑grandparents were circus performers who emigrated to the United Kingdom in 1948. He also has a sister, Fay, who prefers a private life away from the spotlight but occasionally appears to support her brother's mental‑health advocacy.

The most painful aspect of his family narrative is the ongoing estrangement from his twin brother Ben, a rift that began in 2009 when Olly chose to compete in the semi‑finals of The X Factor rather than attend Ben's wedding as best man. Ben perceived the decision as a betrayal, severed contact with the entire family, adopted his wife's surname and accused the family of prioritising celebrity lifestyles over his own well‑being.

The split caused severe distress for their mother, whose health deteriorated under the emotional strain. Olly says he still sends birthday messages to Ben each year, despite the brother having changed his phone number, and acknowledges that becoming a father has deepened his empathy for the sorrow his mother endured during the family feud





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