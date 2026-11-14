Olufemi Falade Slumlord Owned Collapsed Brooklyn Building

Olufemi Falade, a notorious NYC slumlord with a history of housing violations, owned the Brooklyn building that collapsed Wednesday. Eight residents died in the tragedy.

A three-story residential building located at 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn collapsed on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of eight people and injuries to eighteen others. The structure was owned by Olufemi Falade, a property magnate with a long-standing reputation for neglecting housing codes and avoiding legal responsibilities. This tragic event has reignited scrutiny on landlord accountability in New York City, particularly regarding owners with extensive histories of regulatory noncompliance and financial defaults.

Olufemi Falade Violation History

Olufemi Falade has appeared on the New York City public advocate's annual Worst Landlords Watchlist six times due to repeated failures to maintain safe living conditions. His history includes a 2006 sentence of twelve days in jail and a fifty thousand dollar fine for civil contempt after ignoring more than eighteen hundred violations across twelve Brooklyn properties. These past infractions involved serious health hazards such as vermin infestations and leaking pipes, marking him as one of the few landlords in the city to face incarceration for such neglect.

Also read Brooklyn Building Collapse Kills 8: Mayor Orders 100 Site Inspections After Construction Violations

City records indicate that the collapsed building at 1321 Flatbush Avenue carried ninety-eight violations prior to its destruction. These included a leaking roof that had been a documented issue since 1976 and infestations of bedbugs. Olufemi Falade purchased the property in 1999 and subsequently accumulated significant debt, including one hundred seventy thousand dollars in fines from the Buildings Department in 2019 for improperly displaying signs.

Financial obligations extended beyond building codes to include nearly one hundred fifteen thousand dollars in unpaid water bills and one hundred thirteen thousand five hundred dollars in property taxes owed since 2021. Additionally, he owes more than fifty thousand dollars in personal income taxes to both state and federal authorities. To potentially avoid further penalties or liens, Olufemi Falade transferred the building's deed from Femi Realty Corp to Isolag Realty Corp for zero dollars in 2024.

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Victims And Immediate Casualties

The collapse on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of eight individuals, including children, young adults, and elderly residents who were in the home at the time. The youngest victims were identified as Nicole Daniela Rodriguez, age nine, and Kevin Santiago Reyes Gonzalez, age ten, who were elementary school students and cousins. Their deaths have deeply impacted the local community and highlighted the vulnerability of families in deteriorating housing stock.

Adult victims included Gabriel Siguencia, age twenty-two; Mamadu Barry, age twenty-three; Edgar Santiago Sapón Gutierrez, José Luis Caguana, both age twenty-six; and Juan Daniel Salvada Guzman, age thirty-one. A thirty-five-year-old unidentified man also perished in the rubble. Among the eighteen injured survivors, one is in critical condition, and four of those hurt are firefighters who responded to the emergency scene.

Political Response And Investigation Demands

City Councilwoman Farah Louis, who represents the Flatbush district, has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the structural integrity and maintenance history of the property. She stated that a building does not collapse in a residential neighborhood without warning signs or systemic failures. Her inquiry focuses on the structural inspection records, active permits, and open violations for 2625 Bedford Avenue, where adjacent construction work was occurring.

Farah Louis emphasized that if negligence or ignored safety complaints contributed to the fatal collapse, those responsible must be held fully accountable under the law. She noted that children, pregnant women, and elderly New Yorkers were put in harm's way by the landlord's inaction. The cause of the collapse remains under active investigation by city authorities as search efforts continue in the debris field.

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Mayoral Statements And Next Steps

Mayor Zohran Mamdani provided updates on the rescue and recovery operations, confirming the total number of fatalities and the severity of injuries. He revealed that two of the six adult victims were construction workers who were present on the site when the structure gave way. This detail adds complexity to the investigation, as crews were working on an adjacent lot at the time of the tragedy.

As the investigation proceeds, questions remain regarding the effectiveness of current housing enforcement mechanisms. The case of Olufemi Falade serves as a stark example of how repeated violations can escalate into catastrophic outcomes when regulatory barriers are circumvented. Authorities are expected to review the transfer of the property deed and the timeline of violation resolutions to determine any criminal liability.