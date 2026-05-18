Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova express shock, disbelief, and grief after donut in the fire, stressing the significance of the gymnasts' gym in preparing and supporting local athletes.

Olympians Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova have spoken of "shock and disbelief" after the gym they called home was destroyed in a fire. Lynx Gymnastics Centre in Aylesbury , Buckinghamshire , was their home and a vital part of the local community.

Nobody was hurt in the fire that took place on 7 May, but Jessica said their hearts "literally broke" when they saw the damage for the first time. The 21-year-old twins, who are also World and European medallists, said that the gym has offered a pathway to elite gymnastics for local people, while also being a place they could have fun.

On their social media pages, the duo published a video encouraging fans to donate to an online fundraiser that will continue to allow the gym to operate while the insurance claim is completed. The twins mentioned that clubs from around the world had been in touch to offer their premises to be used for training until repairs can take place.

Director Maxine Fuller, who supports the Lynx Gymnastics Centre, stated that the donation was made because the club knows first-hand the importance of a gymnastics club to its members. She recognised the commitment, dedication, and hard work towards reaching athletic performance levels. The money raised will be used for the immediate survival of the gym and secure those involved with the gym.

In an online statement posted a week after the fire, the Lynx Gymnastics Centre expressed their gratitude for the support received so far and their determination to find a way for the future of the club. The statement announced that most things are unsalvageable and a window from the viewing area has fallen into the middle of the gym





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Gymnasts Olympic Lynx Gymnastics Centre Aylesbury Buckinghamshire World Gym Asylum Train Fayette Gadirova Donation Card

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