Olympic Sprinter CJ Ujah Charged in £300,000 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case

Former Olympic sprinter CJ Ujah appeared in court charged with conspiracy to defraud in a cryptocurrency scam that saw one victim lose over £300,000. The case involves nine other defendants and a complex fraud operation using impersonation tactics.

British sprinter CJ Ujah is facing serious legal charges as part of a larger alleged cryptocurrency fraud scheme. Ujah, a former Olympian who was stripped of his silver medal from the Tokyo Olympics , is accused of being a member of an organized crime group connected to a crypto scam.

The fraud involved scammers impersonating police officers and cryptocurrency company representatives in phone calls to victims. These victims were tricked into revealing crucial security details, leading to the theft of funds from their digital wallets. One victim reportedly lost over £300,000. A multi-force police investigation led to coordinated raids across Kent, Essex, and London on April 29.

Ujah and nine other defendants appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court. All ten face charges of conspiracy to defraud, according to the Regional Organised Crime Unit Network. During the hearing, no pleas were entered, and the next court date is set for July 24. The trial, expected to last about three months, has no fixed date or venue yet.

Ujah, listed as Chijindu Ujah in court documents, confirmed his identity in the dock alongside five co-defendants, with four others appearing via prison videolink. The 32-year-old sprinter from Enfield, north London, made history as the fifth British runner to break the 10-second barrier for the 100m with a time of 9.96 seconds in 2014. He also earned a 4x100m relay gold at the 2017 World Championships in London.

However, his Olympic silver from Tokyo 2021 was forfeited after he tested positive for two banned substances; he was later cleared of intentional doping. The other defendants are Brandon Mingeli, 25, of Thamesmead; Louis Richards-Miller, 24, of Greenwich; Joseph Umoru, 24, of Abbey Wood; Adedeji Kujore, 24, of Erith; Taiwo Yusuf, 24, and Kehinde Yusuf, 24, both of Greenwich; Jayden Nakayama, 25, also of Greenwich; Samantha Gyabaa, 23, of Hackney; and Jami Durston, 28, of Chelmsford.

Mingeli, Richards-Miller, Umoru, and Durston were remanded in custody, while the remaining six were granted bail





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CJ Ujah Cryptocurrency Fraud Olympics Conspiracy To Defraud Chelmsford Crown Court

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