Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi meet to discuss maritime security and dialogue efforts as attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz intensify.

Foreign ministers from Oman and Iran held high-level discussions on Tuesday to address escalating tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. The meeting focused on regional security, the protection of maritime trade routes, and the prevention of further crisis escalation. This diplomatic engagement comes at a critical time as incidents involving oil tankers in the strategic waterway have increased significantly.

Key Stakeholders Meet on Maritime Security

Oman's Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi and his visiting Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, led the talks to revitalize channels for dialogue and negotiation. Both officials emphasized the importance of maintaining security in maritime corridors to ensure the smooth flow of shipping and global trade. The primary goal of these efforts is to broaden areas of understanding among the parties concerned and prevent the current crisis and its repercussions from escalating further.

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Recent Attacks Target Oil Tankers in Strait

The diplomatic meeting took place against a backdrop of intensifying attacks on oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz during recent weeks. October recorded the highest number of reported attacks on tankers in or near the Strait since the war began in late February. These incidents often involve naval mines in corridors that Tehran has designated as unauthorized, creating significant hazards for commercial vessels transiting the region.

UKMTO Reports Multiple Vessel Incidents

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) confirmed two separate reports of attacks on Monday, highlighting the severity of the situation in the region. In one incident, a Company Security Officer on a tanker reported being hit by an unknown projectile while transiting outbound through the Strait of Hormuz. The impact caused a fire in the engine room, though the crew was reported safe. A second report involved an incident seventy-seven nautical miles north of Khasab, Oman, where a third party observed an attack that disabled the vessel and also resulted in an engine room fire.

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Iran Challenges International Maritime Law

During the discussions, an Iranian official stated to Al Jazeera that there are no free waters in the area and argued that the 1982 United Nations Convention does not apply to the strait. The official claimed that regulations within the Strait of Hormuz are governed solely by the laws of the two littoral states that border it. This legal stance contrasts with international norms that typically guarantee freedom of navigation in such critical chokepoints, adding another layer of complexity to the diplomatic and security challenges facing the region.

Oman's Role in Regional Mediation Efforts

Throughout the talks, it was noted that Oman has played a significant mediating role in efforts to engage the United States and Iran in indirect talks. These mediation efforts have been supported by other countries in the Middle Eastern region, aiming to de-escalate tensions and establish clearer protocols for maritime safety. The ongoing diplomatic push by Oman underscores its strategic position opposite Iran and its commitment to stabilizing the global energy supply chain through negotiation and dialogue.