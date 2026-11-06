Oncopeptides Presents Real-World Pepaxti Data at ASH 2026

Oncopeptides AB announces two real-world studies on Pepaxti presented at ASH 2026, showing efficacy in heavily pretreated multiple myeloma patients across Spain and Italy.

Oncopeptides AB announced on November 6, 2026, that two abstracts detailing real-world clinical outcomes for Pepaxti have been accepted for presentation at the 68th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place in New Orleans, United States, from December 12 to December 15, 2026. These studies focus on the use of Pepaxti, also known as melflufen, in patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. The research highlights the drug's performance in complex clinical scenarios where standard treatments have failed.

European Studies Show Pepaxti Clinical Utility

The two independent multicenter retrospective studies were conducted in Spain and Italy, providing real-world evidence for a total of 82 heavily pretreated patients. The analyses reinforce the clinical utility and manageable safety profile of Pepaxti when combined with dexamethasone. This combination therapy demonstrates effectiveness across real-world European clinical practice. The data is particularly relevant for patients receiving T-cell-redirecting immunotherapies such as anti-BCMA and anti-GPRC5D agents. Physicians increasingly face the challenge of managing patients who relapse after these novel immunotherapies.

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Spanish Registry Data Highlights Efficacy

An analysis from the Spanish Registry of the Asociación Madrileña de Hematología y Hemoterapia evaluated 40 patients with complete follow-up data. This registry covers 26 Spanish centers that treated patients with melflufen and dexamethasone between 2023 and 2026. The cohort reflects a heavily pretreated population with a median of 4 prior lines of therapy. The range of prior therapies was between 1 and 13 lines. Notably, 85% of patients were triple-refractory, and 57.5% were penta-refractory. Additionally, 42.5% had extramedullary disease. A significant portion of the cohort, 57.5% or 23 patients, had previously received immunotherapy including anti-BCMA and anti-GPRC5D targeted therapies.

Italian Early Access Program Results

The second abstract reports preliminary results from a retrospective study of 42 relapsed refractory multiple myeloma patients. These patients were treated with melflufen and dexamethasone within an Early Access Program across 8 Italian centers. The patients had a median age of 71 years and had received a median of 4 prior lines of therapy. All patients were triple-class exposed, with 40% being triple-class refractory. Furthermore, 35% were penta-refractory, and 23% were refractory to prior anti-BCMA therapy. This data provides insight into the feasibility of the treatment in a diverse patient group.

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Oncopeptides CMO Comments on Findings

Stefan Norin, Chief Medical Officer at Oncopeptides, commented on the significance of these findings. He stated that independent real-world data from Spain and Italy demonstrates that Pepaxti delivers clinically meaningful effectiveness. The drug also shows a predictable and manageable safety profile in everyday clinical practice. This holds true both as an active treatment option post-immunotherapy and as a viable option in between immunotherapies. These outcomes address the growing need for effective therapies in the evolving treatment landscape of multiple myeloma.

Future Implications for Multiple Myeloma Treatment

The presentation of these abstracts at ASH 2026 provides critical evidence for the role of Pepaxti in later lines of therapy. As earlier use of novel immunotherapies becomes standard, managing relapse after anti-BCMA or anti-GPRC5D treatments is a key clinical priority. The real-world evidence supports the integration of Pepaxti into treatment protocols for these challenging cases. This data will likely influence prescribing habits and clinical guidelines for hematologists treating relapsed refractory multiple myeloma.