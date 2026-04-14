One-Bedroom Flats in Britain: Market Struggles as Buyer Interest Dries Up

One-bedroom flats are facing significant challenges in the UK property market, with increased sales at a loss, declining buyer interest, and longer selling times. This report analyzes the data and provides expert insights into the factors contributing to the downturn.

One-bedroom flats are experiencing a significant downturn in the UK property market , facing challenges in sales, buyer interest, and price stability. Data indicates that these properties are significantly more likely to be sold at a loss compared to larger apartments or houses. This trend is further compounded by a noticeable decrease in buyer inquiries and an increase in the time these flats spend on the market. Analysis of Land Registry data by Bricks&Logic reveals that a substantial 36% of one-bedroom apartments are currently being sold for less than their original purchase price. This figure contrasts sharply with the 25% of two-plus bedroom flats and a mere 7% of houses sold at a loss, highlighting the disproportionate vulnerability of one-bedroom flats in the current market climate. This situation is particularly concerning for those who purchased these flats as a stepping stone onto the property ladder, potentially hindering their ability to upgrade to larger properties due to the decline in value.

The decline in demand for one-bedroom flats is echoed by real estate professionals. Nicholas Austin, sales manager at RiverHomes, a real estate agency in Putney, emphasizes that the market for these flats has been 'exceptionally depressed' for an extended period. He points out the limited pool of buyers and the necessity for further price adjustments to reflect this reality. Austin notes that he has primarily sold one-bedroom flats to first-time buyers using financial assistance from their parents, underlining the lack of broader market appeal. He attributes the lack of demand to the perceived limitations of these properties compared to two-bedroom flats, which are more desirable among buyers and renters due to the versatility of the second bedroom for various uses. Even studio apartments are often preferred as buy-to-let investments, providing better rental yields. In contrast, one-bedroom flats are deemed expensive for their size and fail to generate comparable rental returns or demand. The high supply and low demand for one-bedroom flats are further corroborated by Rightmove's data, which shows a significant increase in listings and a concurrent drop in buyer inquiries.

The imbalance in supply and demand is causing other pressures in the market. Rightmove reports that the number of one-bedroom flats for sale is substantially higher than in previous years, while buyer inquiries have plummeted. This discrepancy is reflected in extended selling times and increased price reductions as sellers struggle to attract buyers. Colleen Babcock, Rightmove's property expert, attributes the underperformance of one-bedroom flats to buyers' preference for more space, a trend that has persisted beyond the pandemic. Data shows that other properties, including two-bedroom flats and houses, have either experienced price increases or seen less pronounced declines, highlighting the unique challenges faced by one-bedroom flats. In London, the average price of one-bedroom flats is now below levels seen a decade ago, with a significant increase in the number of listings. Jonathan Hopper of Garrington Property Finders notes a lack of interest in one-bedroom flats among his clients, except for those seeking a pied-à-terre in prime central London. He attributes the decreased demand to factors such as the pandemic-driven shift towards larger living spaces and the continued influence of work-from-home culture, which emphasizes the need for extra rooms.





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