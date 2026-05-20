One Final Hope: Desperate Race Across The World Team Realizes It Would Be a Miracle for Them to Win

The headline of the news text reflects the sentiment of the team's current position in the competition. After a devastating penultimate leg and being several hours behind their competitors, they acknowledge that a miracle would be needed for them to win the BBC show. Their chances of winning seem to be waning as they are now at risk of having to withdraw from the race because of their dwindling budget.

Race Across The World draws to a close on Thursday night with an epic final leg in Mongolia. But one of the four final teams have admitted it would take a miracle for them to win the BBC show after a devastating penultimate leg.

Margo Oakley and her brother-in-law Mark Blythen have proved themselves as fan favourites on the show, but suffered a disastrous leg last week which saw them at risk of having to withdraw from the race. The latest episode ended in a cliffhanger with the pair, who are racing in memory of Mark's late wife and Margo's late sister, realizing they were hours behind their competitors and still had a long journey to the penultimate checkpoint.

They go into the final episode with a dwindling budget and have admitted in a pre-finale interview that they were 'devastated' to have found themselves at such a disadvantage so close to the finish line. Margo said: 'When we realized we'd fallen behind this last leg, we were devastated. Because we were delayed and could not go on that night, we know we have fallen so far behind, and it almost feels like the chances of winning are disappearing.





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Race Across The World Final Leg Margo Oakley Mark Blythen

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