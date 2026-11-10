One In, One Out Deal Hit by French Refusals, Inspector Report Finds

A UK inspector's report says unexplained French refusal rates, at times as high as 50 per cent, limited returns under the one in, one out migrant deal.

Many more small boat migrants could have been deported to France under the one in, one out deal had Paris been more transparent, according to a newly published review by John Tuckett, the UK's Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration. The report found that Home Office officials were often left frustrated after French counterparts rejected taking back selected migrants without explaining why. The deal was struck by ex-premier Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron in the summer of 2025 and officially expired last month, after the Élysée Palace moved to end it.

Sir Keir had wanted the scheme to act as a deterrent to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats. Mr Tuckett's findings suggest that the arrangement did not deliver the impact the UK government hoped for. The report also indicates that the limited number of returns was not caused by a lack of UK effort, but by the way France handled the cases it received.

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How French Refusals Limited the Returns

French authorities refused large numbers of the cases referred to them, and the refusal rate was at times as high as 50 per cent, according to Mr Tuckett. He said this had a significant impact on the numbers that could be removed to France. The inspector's report made clear that the refusals were not accompanied by sufficient reasoning for UK caseworkers.

UK caseworkers reported receiving only binary yes or no responses from French officials. Without further explanation, they could not identify consistent patterns in what drove those decisions. The report concluded that this lack of detail limited the effectiveness of the referral process from the start.

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Mr Tuckett said that an area for improvement would be greater engagement between both sides. UK caseworking teams said they were frustrated by not knowing the criteria that French officials applied when rejecting cases. The report stated that the criteria used by France to accept or reject candidates had a significant impact on the numbers that could be removed.

Competing Views on France's Commitment

French officials, according to the report, said there were issues with the quality and content of the data they received from the Home Office. The Home Office and French authorities therefore disagree about where the breakdown occurred. The review did not resolve that dispute, but it did document the concerns on both sides.

The report also noted some variations in perspective among senior staff on France's approach to the agreement. In particular, there was a sense that small boat crossings were viewed as affecting the UK more directly. It added that French partners were also focused on advancing broader, Europe-wide returns discussions.

Paris has long wanted to replace the one in, one out scheme with an EU-wide initiative. Under that proposal, Britain would send migrants back to several countries across the EU and take around the same number in return from those nations. The report's findings are likely to fuel suspicions that stopping the boats is not a priority for Paris and that France never fully intended to co-operate with the scheme willingly.

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Tory shadow home secretary Chris Philp criticised the government's record. He said that the government had laughably claimed it would smash the gangs, and that the one in, one out deal had now failed. He also argued that France has become a launchpad for thousands of illegal Channel crossings, and that its government appeared more interested in washing its hands of the problem than stopping the boats on its own beaches. Mr Philp made these remarks despite Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood handing France £660 million of UK taxpayers' money.

Scale of Returns and Legal Challenges

Official figures show that 1,087 migrants were returned to France between August 2025 and June 30, 2026, while the UK accepted 1,117 people in return. Over the same period, nearly 28,000 migrants arrived in the UK on small boats. That means only around 4 per cent of arrivals were sent back to France under the scheme.

The review also addressed legal challenges. Groups and lawyers acting on behalf of migrants lodged around 100 judicial reviews against the scheme in an attempt to halt it. According to the report, these challenges were successfully defeated, largely because France is deemed a safe country.