One in Three Britons Abandon Faith, Study Reveals

A new study by the Pew Research Centre shows a significant decline in Christian affiliation in Britain, with one in three individuals raised Christian no longer identifying with the faith. While overall numbers are down, there are signs of renewed interest among Gen Z.

A significant new study from the Pew Research Centre reveals a concerning trend within the United Kingdom: a substantial portion of individuals raised in Christian households are abandoning their faith as they reach adulthood.

The research indicates that approximately one in three Britons, roughly 30 percent of the population, no longer identify with the Christian denomination in which they were brought up. This represents a considerable shift in religious affiliation and highlights a growing secularization within British society. The decline is particularly pronounced among those raised in Protestant and Catholic traditions, with 45 percent of former Protestants and 44 percent of former Catholics now identifying as religiously unaffiliated.

This data underscores the challenges faced by churches in maintaining membership, as the number of individuals leaving the faith, coupled with natural attrition, is not being adequately offset by new converts. The Pew Research Centre’s comprehensive survey, encompassing 24 countries globally, demonstrates that this phenomenon of ‘religious switching’ – a term used to describe changes in religious affiliation in any direction, including from religious upbringing to no affiliation – is not unique to Britain.

While observed in other nations, the pattern is particularly notable in Latin America, where a rise in individuals transitioning from Catholicism to Protestantism has been documented. However, in the UK, the trend largely points towards a departure from faith altogether. Among those raised Protestant who subsequently left the church, a vast majority – 87 percent – now identify as non-believers. A smaller percentage, 4 percent, transitioned to Catholicism, while 8 percent embraced another faith.

Lapsed Catholics exhibited a slightly different pattern, with 14 percent becoming Protestant and another 14 percent joining a different faith, but a still substantial 71 percent identifying as non-believers. This data paints a clear picture of a significant outflow from traditional Christian denominations in Britain, with limited evidence of individuals switching to other Christian denominations to compensate.

The global picture reveals a broader decline in both Catholic and Protestant populations, with former Protestants forming a significant demographic in nine of the 24 countries surveyed and more individuals leaving Catholicism than joining in an astonishing 21 of those nations. Hungary stands as an exception, being the only country where Catholic membership increased.

Despite this overall decline in traditional religious affiliation, recent indicators suggest a potential, albeit limited, resurgence of interest in Christianity among younger generations, particularly Gen Z. While the Pew study highlights a significant loss of faith among those raised Christian, separate surveys indicate a possible shift in the opposite direction among younger demographics. A YouGov survey conducted last year reported a surge in church attendance among Gen Z, increasing from less than 5 percent to 15 percent.

Furthermore, Bible sales in Britain have experienced a remarkable increase, reaching their highest level on record. Total UK sales of Bibles reached £6.3 million in the past year, representing a 134 percent increase in value compared to the £2.7 million recorded in 2019. Sales volume has also risen significantly, increasing by 106 percent over the same period. The growth between 2024 and 2025 alone saw a 25 percent increase in value and a 28 percent increase in volume.

This surge in Bible sales is dramatically higher than the growth observed between 2008 and 2019, when annual sales grew by only £277,000. This apparent contradiction – a decline in overall Christian affiliation alongside increased engagement with religious texts and church attendance among younger people – suggests a complex and evolving religious landscape in Britain, where traditional structures are being challenged, and new forms of religious expression may be emerging





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