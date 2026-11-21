New research from San Diego State University reveals that climbing stairs for just one minute after consuming sugar can lower blood glucose spikes by approximately 40 percent, offering a quick intervention for prediabetes management.

A new study published by the National Library of Medicine in an Experimental Physiology journal indicates that a simple one-minute stair-climbing exercise can significantly mitigate the immediate impact of sugar consumption. The research demonstrates that climbing up and down stairs for a single minute after eating sugar can cut blood sugar spikes by about 40 percent. This finding offers a potential quick intervention for individuals managing glucose levels during the holiday season or after high-sugar meals.

Study Mechanics and Surprising Results

Jochen Kressler, professor of exercise physiology at San Diego State University and the study's senior author, expressed surprise at the magnitude of the results. He told The Washington Post that the findings were unexpected, stating, 'Quite frankly, it seems like it should not work, at least not with this large of an effect.' The experiment involved 30 healthy men and women who drank a large glass of sugar water without eating a meal. Scientists tested their blood sugar repeatedly to establish a baseline.

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On a different day, the participants engaged in stair climbing for one minute approximately an hour after drinking the sugar water. The researchers reported that after stair climbing, the group's blood sugar peaks were about 40 percent lower than after sitting and compared the data to their baseline blood sugar levels. This rapid reduction highlights the efficiency of short-duration physical activity in managing acute glucose intake.

Health Risks and Prediabetes Context

The American Diabetes Association has shared Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data indicating that there are 96 million adults in the U.S. who currently have prediabetes, but more than 84% of them don't know they have it. High blood sugar can occur when the bloodstream contains too much glucose, leading to adverse effects such as increased hunger, overeating foods with sugar or carbs, excessive thirst, headaches, and blurred vision. These symptoms can significantly impact daily life and overall well-being.

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According to WebMD, glucose is precious fuel for all the cells in your body when it is present at normal levels. However, high sugar levels can behave like a slow-acting poison. Over time, high blood sugar can damage nerves and blood vessels, which could lead to heart disease or other problems. Levels that are higher than normal, but not reaching the point of diabetes, are called prediabetes, making early intervention critical for public health.

Expert Reactions and Physiological Impact

Jonathan Little, a professor of metabolism, health, and exercise sciences at the University of British Columbia at Okanagan, described the effects as 'intriguing' to The Washington Post. He noted that stair climbing does engage a large muscle mass, but if only one minute of stepping can influence blood sugar, it is 'a bit surprising.' This expert validation underscores the physiological significance of engaging large muscle groups in brief bursts to utilize glucose effectively.

The body converts the food you eat into glucose, and maintaining stable levels is essential for long-term health. High blood sugar slowly makes cells in the pancreas less able to make insulin. Over time, the pancreas is forever damaged, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Understanding these mechanisms helps explain why even short periods of activity can have such a profound impact on glucose regulation.

Practical Applications and Limitations

Kressler explained to The Washington Post that a one-minute exercise could be helpful for the health of everyday people. He stated, 'Here is something very simple, quick and easy that people can do to achieve a measurable effect on their blood sugar, right now.' The lab's past research has shown that 10 minutes of exercise around an hour after a meal can help control sugar levels better than staying still, suggesting that incremental activity offers benefits over a sedentary lifestyle.

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Kressler emphasized to the outlet that the one-minute habit cannot completely prevent a diabetes diagnosis but can be a quick solution if someone does not have enough time in their schedule for longer exercise. He cautioned, 'We don't know the long-term implications. I would never say do one minute of stair-stepping instead of regular exercise.' This distinction is vital for consumers seeking quick fixes, as the study supports short bursts as a complementary strategy rather than a replacement for consistent physical activity.