Liberal leader Jess Wilson likely to end 12 years of Labor government in Victoria, while One Nation secures upper house balance of power despite lower house losses.

Jess Wilson is poised to end 12 years of Labor government in Victoria when voters head to the polls next Saturday. However, the political landscape will shift dramatically as Pauline Hanson's One Nation party is expected to control the balance of power in the Victorian Upper House.

One Nation Controls Upper House Balance

Internal Liberal polling indicates that One Nation is highly likely to secure between 10 and 12 of the 40 seats available in the Legislative Council. This result would grant the minor party decisive influence over the upper house once all votes are counted. In contrast, the party is expected to win between zero and six seats in the lower house, with forecasts leaning heavily toward zero. This disparity means Pauline Hanson will not necessarily need to win a single lower house seat to maintain significant political leverage.

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Coalition Internal Tensions and Criticism

While the Coalition prepares to return to power, significant friction exists within the alliance. In the marginal seat of Ripon, Nationals candidate Jo Armstrong distributed how-to-vote cards instructing supporters to rank Liberal Megan Read second. Senior Liberal officials privately expressed contempt for Armstrong, with one MP describing her as unacceptable. A senior Liberal MP even attempted to prevent One Nation from prioritizing Armstrong over Read, highlighting a fragile partnership that may complicate future ministry negotiations.

Legal Controversies Surround John Pesutto

Former Liberal leader John Pesutto faces ongoing legal challenges regarding the identity of guarantors behind a loan that preserved his political career after a defamation case against Moira Deeming. The Daily Mail reports that legal moves continue to push for the disclosure of these identities beyond polling day. If Pesutto returns to the frontbench, Premier-elect Jess Wilson may be forced to address questions regarding the individuals who enabled his return to parliament.

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Electoral Mechanics and Vote Distribution

Victoria requires voters to number every square on the ballot paper, a system that profoundly impacts outcome distribution. In seats where the Liberals lead and One Nation ranks second, Labor elimination triggers preference flows that may not benefit the Coalition. Conversely, in traditionally safe Labor seats, Liberal surges aided by Greens preferences could displace One Nation. This mechanics suggests that a high primary vote for One Nation does not automatically translate into lower house seats.

Tracking Polls Predict Coalition Victory

Last week's tracking polls placed the Coalition at 31 per cent, One Nation at 24 per cent, Labor at 22 per cent, and the Greens at 15 per cent. Despite One Nation's strong second-place finish in primary votes, the preference flow dynamics limit their lower house gains. The focus now shifts to the Legislative Council, where One Nation's strong performance in regional elections will likely determine the post-election governing dynamic for the new Liberal administration.