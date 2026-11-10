One Nation Drops Preston Candidate Franco Guardiani Over Holocaust Denial

One Nation removes Franco Guardiani from the Preston ballot after he praised Hitler and denied the Holocaust, though he remains on the official election paper.

One Nation has officially removed Franco Guardiani as its candidate for the seat of Preston in the upcoming Victorian election, citing a series of antisemitic social media posts that praised Adolf Hitler and cast doubt on the Holocaust. The decision was announced by state leader Warren Pickering on Tuesday, marking the latest controversy to emerge just days before voters head to the polls. Guardiani had previously contested federal seats in 2013 and 2016 and was endorsed by Clive Palmer's United Australia Party for the 2018 Batman by-election, a district later renamed Cooper.

Details of the Controversial Posts and Party Response

The removal follows the circulation of specific comments made by an account bearing Guardiani's name, which included references to Hitler as the 'greatest of all time' and assertions that the Holocaust was a myth. One Nation state leader Warren Pickering stated that the party was appalled by these views, noting that Jewish Australians are currently experiencing unprecedented persecution. Pickering emphasized that the party acted immediately upon becoming aware of the offensive material, declaring that anyone holding such beliefs has no place within their ranks.

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In one exchange from December last year, the account responded to an image of Hitler by commenting that the people seemed happy. Another post regarding young Americans who believed the Holocaust was a myth claimed that only one in five had brains. These posts were later deleted after being shared by other users, but the damage to Guardiani's candidacy had already been done. The Daily Mail contacted both Guardiani and One Nation for comment regarding the unfolding situation.

Guardiani Confirms Accounts and Defends Free Speech

Franco Guardiani confirmed to the ABC on Tuesday afternoon that the social media accounts in question belonged to him. Despite being stripped of his party endorsement, he maintained his stance on political expression. He told reporters that the party does what it sees fit and reiterated his belief in free speech, arguing that people should be able to express their views and question historical narratives. This defense aligns with the platform he had outlined in his candidate biography prior to his removal.

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The now-removed candidate profile stated that Guardiani was born in Carlton to Italian migrant parents and owns a construction business. He held an Executive MBA and ran on a platform that included defending free speech, reducing migration to levels that infrastructure could support, and delivering relief from housing affordability and cost-of-living pressures. His biographical details had positioned him as a local businessman with academic credentials, a stark contrast to the extremist views that recently surfaced.

Ballot Paper Implications and Electoral Impact

Despite the party's decision to disassociate from Guardiani, the timing of the removal means his name will still appear on the official ballot papers for Preston. Candidate nominations closed earlier this week, and the ballot draw was conducted on Tuesday, locking in the names of all candidates for the upcoming election. The electorate of Preston is located 9km north-east of Melbourne's CBD and is currently held by Labor MP Nathan Lambert, who holds the seat on a margin of 2.1 per cent against the Greens.

Guardiani's limited campaign efforts included a single video shared on his Facebook page, showing him walking through local streets while outlining his pitch to voters. In the video, he identified himself as One Nation's candidate for Preston and highlighted concerns about cost-of-living pressures and high crime rates, specifically mentioning Preston Reservoir. He asserted that One Nation's policies were designed to address these specific local issues, attempting to maintain visibility despite the internal party conflict.

Polling Context and Future Electoral Strategy

This controversy unfolds as One Nation continues to poll strongly in Victoria ahead of the election, despite the internal turmoil. A Resolve Strategic poll released on Monday found the Coalition leading on 30 per cent of the vote, with One Nation close behind on 23 per cent and Labor on 22 per cent. The party's strong showing suggests that the removal of one candidate may not significantly dent their overall support, although the antisemitic remarks could attract negative media attention.

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The incident highlights the challenges parties face in vetting candidates as election deadlines approach. With Guardiani still listed as the One Nation candidate for Preston, voters will encounter his name on the ballot despite his expulsion from the party organization. The situation leaves One Nation in a complex position, balancing its political standing with the need to distance itself from extremist rhetoric while navigating the final stages of the Victorian election campaign.