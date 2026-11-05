One Nation Leader Warren Pickering Faces Heat Over Cash Rate Gaffe

Warren Pickering struggles to identify the RBA cash rate during a tense interview, highlighting One Nation's polling surge against Labor in Victoria ahead of the state election.

One Nation Victoria n leader Warren Pickering faced a tense on-air confrontation during a Wednesday night appearance on Sharri Markson's News24 show. The interview centered on the state's escalating cost-of-living crisis, a topic Pickering identified as the single most critical issue for Victoria n families. However, the political exchange took an awkward turn when Markson pressed him to identify the current official cash rate set by the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Interview Tension and Economic Statistics

Markson grilled Pickering on his ability to cite the exact cash rate figure, a key indicator of national economic policy. The Reserve Bank of Australia had increased the cash rate by 0.25 basis points to 4.85 per cent on Tuesday. This adjustment marked the highest level for the benchmark rate in almost 18 years. When Markson insisted he provide a precise figure, Pickering initially replied with 5 per cent.

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Markson corrected him, stating the figure was not 5 per cent and asking what had raised it to the previous day's level. Pickering appeared visibly agitated by the repeated questioning. He declined to answer the specific economic query and instead returned to his prepared political message. He emphasized that the cost of groceries, fuel, rent, and mortgages were the primary burdens facing households across the country.

Pickering Defends Campaign Priorities

Despite his frustration, Pickering argued that Victorians are currently experiencing record levels of housing stress. He claimed that Victoria has officially become the region with the most mortgage stress and rental stress in the Southern Hemisphere. According to Pickering, these conditions are unacceptable for the state's residents and demand immediate political attention.

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Markson did not relent, asking whether it was acceptable for a politician campaigning to become premier to not know the cash rate. Pickering defended his focus by citing his intense campaign schedule. He stated he is campaigning 18 hours a day and that his immediate priority is representing the Victorian people rather than quoting economic statistics.

Comparisons to Previous Political Gaffes

This awkward exchange drew immediate parallels to a similar incident involving Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the 2022 federal election. Then Opposition leader Albanese was unable to recall either the official cash rate or the national unemployment rate during a press conference in Launceston. At that time, he incorrectly suggested the unemployment rate was 5.4 per cent instead of the actual 4 per cent.

Albanese also failed to immediately identify the cash rate, which stood at 0.1 per cent during that period. He later corrected the record and told reporters, I am human. Pickering's interview highlighted the ongoing scrutiny politicians face regarding their grasp of economic data during election campaigns.

One Nation Policy Platform and Costings

During the same interview, Pickering defended One Nation's refusal to release detailed policy costings for its election platform. He argued that government cost estimates have proven unreliable in recent years. Pickering claimed that Victorians are more interested in spending cuts than financial forecasts. He described the party's approach as a zero-based budget intended to rebuild the budget from absolute scratch.

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He pointed to major infrastructure blowouts, including Victoria's West Gate Tunnel project and Snowy Hydro 2.0, as evidence that forecasts cannot be trusted. Under the party's Real Deal for Victoria policy platform, One Nation has pledged to abolish payroll tax for regional Victorian businesses. They also propose lifting the payroll tax-free threshold for metropolitan employers.

Policy Commitments and Polling Numbers

Other headline commitments include winding back Labor's land tax increases on rental properties. One Nation argues these changes have contributed to rising rents across the state. The party also vows to scrap the 10 per cent insurance duty on home, contents, and motor vehicle insurance.

Additional proposals include reversing Victoria's ban on gas connections in new homes. They also intend to introduce a Victorian gas for Victorians first policy. The party has vowed to abandon the state's net-zero emissions targets and associated subsidies. They also plan to cancel the VNI West and Western Renewables Link transmission projects.

The latest Roy Morgan poll shows One Nation continuing to poll at record highs across Victoria. The party is polling at 22 per cent. Labor is currently down on 22.5 per cent. The Coalition remains in front at 29.5 per cent.