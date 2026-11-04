One Nation Removes Trump Comparison Post After US Midterm Loss

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party deleted a webpage comparing its policies to Donald Trump's after his party lost the US midterm elections, sparking online backlash from supporters and critics alike.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party has quietly removed a prominent webpage that explicitly compared its political platform to the policies of United States President Donald Trump. The article, originally published in January 2025, disappeared from the party's official website on Wednesday, leaving visitors with a 404 error message. This digital deletion follows a significant shift in the political landscape across the Pacific, specifically after the Republican Party suffered a decisive defeat in the recent United States midterm elections held on November 3.

Core Details of the Removed Article

The vanished webpage was titled 'Want Trump's action and style, then it's One Nation you need' and served as a direct manifesto linking the Australian populist party to the American president's agenda. According to web archives, the page remained active and accessible to the public until at least August, a period when President Trump's approval rating had dipped to 33 percent, marking the lowest point of his presidency at that time. The article highlighted specific policy overlaps between the two political entities, focusing on areas such as immigration and border security, energy and environmental regulations, cultural issues and gender, and national sovereignty. One Nation's website stated that as the presidency continued, the similarities between Trump's administration and the policies One Nation sought to implement would become increasingly apparent.

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Timing and Political Context of Deletion

The removal of the content appears strategically timed to coincide with the outcomes of the United States midterm elections, which delivered a substantial rebuke to President Trump's Republican Party. During these elections, the Democrats secured a comfortable majority in Congress, ensuring that the 47th President will spend the remainder of his term without his party controlling the legislative branch. Critics and online observers noted that the disappearance of the pro-Trump comparison occurred shortly after this political defeat, suggesting an attempt to distance the Australian party from a potentially unpopular American association. The timing has led to widespread speculation that the party is reacting to the negative political connotations associated with Trump following the 'blue wave' that swept through the American electoral system.

Stakeholder Reactions and Public Backlash

The deletion sparked immediate and sharp criticism from voters and political commentators who remembered Hanson's previous enthusiastic support for the American president. Online commenters expressed shock and disdain, with one user asking if the party thought Australians were dumb for not noticing the sudden change. Another commentator described the act as sad, arguing that One Nation would not have any standards if it did not maintain double standards regarding its alliances. Several users felt that hiding the association once Trump's popularity declined was more pathetic than maintaining the connection in the first place. Some compared Hanson's approach to that of Clive Palmer, who, despite failing twice to win federal elections with a Trumpian campaign style, did not pretend to cut ties with the American political paradigm that had suited him.

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Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The controversy highlights the delicate balancing act Hanson must navigate between maintaining her populist base and avoiding the baggage of unpopular international political figures. Previously, Hanson had been a vocal supporter of Trump, attending a Halloween party at his Mar-a-Lago compound in Florida last year and speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference. At that time, she praised Trump as a re-energized, strong, and patriotic leader who had the best interests of his people at heart. However, the current online discourse suggests that voters are scrutinizing the authenticity of such alliances more closely. Some commenters jokingly suggested that Australia's richest person, Gina Rinehart, a known One Nation supporter, should invest in Hanson's party in the same way tech billionaire Elon Musk invested in Trump's campaign, with some hoping for a $300 million public relations effort to reverse the damage.

Next Steps in the Political Narrative

As the political fallout continues, the One Nation Party faces the challenge of redefining its relationship with global populist movements without alienating its core voter base. The Daily Mail has contacted One Nation for a comment regarding the sudden removal of the article, but no official statement has been issued yet. Meanwhile, President Trump has claimed he retains veto power and expressed confidence that the Democrats will want to work with him despite their majority win. The incident serves as a case study in modern political communications, where digital footprints are quickly erased, but public memory remains intact. The ongoing debate questions whether politicians should hide their alliances when public opinion turns or stand by their beliefs regardless of shifting tides.