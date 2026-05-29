One of Britain's Oldest Homes to Sell for Over £390,000

Old Smithy Cottages, a black-and-white timber-framed home, is being sold at auction by Landwood Group. It is the oldest residential property in Staffordshire and ranks among the most ancient in the UK. The property has been continuously lived in since its construction almost 700 years ago.

One of the oldest homes in Britain, Old Smithy Cottages, located in Brewood, Stafford, is being sold for more than £390,000. Built almost 700 years ago, it has been continuously lived in and is the oldest residential property in Staffordshire.

The five-bedroom home, with nearly 3,000 square feet of floor space, boasts a large 0.2-acre garden, two bathrooms, four reception rooms, and a generous open-plan kitchen. Despite its age, it offers modern living amenities and is conveniently located for commuters





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Oldest Homes In Britain Oldest Residential Property In Staffordshire Oldest Property In UK Timber-Framed Home Spacious Family Home Large Garden Modern Amenities Commuter Living

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