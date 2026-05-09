One person suffers life-threatening injuries after car collides with multiple pedestrians in Arnold town centre

Nottinghamshire Police reported a car collision involving a red Vauxhall Astra in Market Place, Arnold, that resulted in one person suffering life-threatening injuries. The driver, believed to be a white man, abandoned the vehicle and left the scene. The area was cordoned off, and a number of road closures were in place as investigations continued.

A cordon was in place in Arnold town centre and people were advised to avoid the area One person has suffered life-threatening injuries after a car collided with ' multiple pedestrians ' in a town centre .

A red Vauxhall Astra hit 'a number of people' in Market Place, Arnold, at about 01:10 BST on Saturday, said Nottinghamshire Police. The driver, believed to be a white man , abandoned the car and left the scene. Police added there was 'no indication at this stage of any ongoing threat to the wider public'. The area was cordoned off and a number of road closures were in place centre as investigations continued.

Market Place and the junctions from Gedling Road to Derby Street, Hallams Lane and Central Avenue were closed. Police said the closures were expected to remain in place 'for some time' and advised people to avoid the area. Det Ch Insp Ruby Burrow said there was no indication at this stage of any ongoing threat to the wider public.

'Officers will remain at the scene today to carry out further inquiries, speak to local people and offer reassurance. 'It is also important anyone with information, or relevant dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or mobile phone footage, gets in touch without delay. ' Anyone with information or who witnessed the crash are asked to contact police





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Car Crash Town Centre Multiple Pedestrians Nottinghamshire Police Red Vauxhall Astra Driver Abandoned The Car Life-Threatening Injuries Road Closures

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