One Year Thin: My Life After Fat Jabs

Claudia Connell celebrates a year of maintaining her weight loss after coming off Mounjaro, detailing her struggles with yo-yo dieting and the transformative impact of the medication.

This month marks a significant personal milestone: one year of maintaining a healthy weight after discontinuing weight loss injections – a celebration I’ve dubbed my ‘thin-aversary’.

While it’s not a traditional occasion for cards or gifts, it’s profoundly meaningful to me. For over two decades, my weight has fluctuated dramatically. I’ve successfully lost weight numerous times, only to regain it, often with additional pounds.

However, Mounjaro fundamentally changed this pattern. Initially a size 18 and weighing 13-and-a-half stone with a BMI indicating obesity, everyday tasks like putting on shoes required maneuvering around my stomach. I felt self-conscious about my appearance, convinced others were judging me, and resorted to comparing myself to those even larger in size just to feel slightly better. Despite trying countless diets – Weight Watchers, Slimming World, Atkins, cabbage soup, and high fibre – I found no lasting solution until Mounjaro.

I was initially apprehensive about injections, having had a negative experience with another GLP-1 drug, Saxenda, which caused severe nausea. However, Mounjaro proved different. Starting with a 2.5mg dose in November 2024, I experienced virtually no appetite within 48 hours. After six months, increasing to 7.5mg and then tapering off, I lost three stone 12lb and reached a size 12 – a size I had previously considered an ambitious goal.

Determined to maintain the weight loss independently, I continued to see success. The summer of 2025 was transformative. Instead of a lavish vacation, I invested £3,000 in a new wardrobe, embracing clothes I hadn’t worn in years: denim shorts, sleeveless blouses, and fitted dresses. I felt confident and liberated, despite the substantial credit card bill.

Mounjaro silenced the constant ‘food noise’ that had plagued me, eliminating cravings for alcohol, sugar, and overindulgence. Christmas 2024 was subdued due to the medication’s appetite-suppressing effects, but Christmas 2025 was a conscious indulgence. I enjoyed festive treats and social events, gaining a modest half a stone, which I readily shed by resuming sensible eating. I now weigh around nine stone and wear a size 8.

I can comfortably fit into 26in waist jeans, have a noticeable thigh gap, and my facial features have become more defined. Even my bust size has reduced from a 38G to a 32E. While my size 12 wardrobe is now too large, I’m enjoying the benefits of my transformation and will eventually invest in a new size 8 collection. This journey has been about more than just weight loss; it’s about reclaiming my confidence and enjoying life to the fullest





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