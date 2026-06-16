ONGC Videsh Plans to Resume Operations in Venezuela Despite Outstanding Dividends

India's ONGC Videsh is considering reviving its two onshore oil assets in Venezuela as the country welcomes back foreign companies following eased US sanctions. The firm still expects about $900 million in dividends from PDVSA.

ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of India's state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), is considering reviving operations at its two onshore oil assets in Venezuela as the South American nation opens its doors to foreign investment once again.

The move comes despite OVL still expecting approximately $900 million in dividends from state oil firm PDVSA for its stake in the San Cristobal and Petrocarabobo concessions. According to Indian outlet Economic Times, OVL holds minority stakes in these two onshore concessions: 40% in San Cristobal, located in the Orinoco belt, and 11% in Petrocarabobo in Eastern Orinoco. PDVSA holds the majority stakes in both assets.

The decision to resume operations reflects a broader trend of international energy companies returning to Venezuela, which has the world's largest proven oil reserves but has seen its oil industry crippled by years of mismanagement, sanctions, and underinvestment. The San Cristobal asset is reportedly at a more advanced stage of planning, but OVL is expected to draft a comprehensive recovery and resumption plan for both fields in the coming months.

An industry executive told ET that economic conditions in Venezuela are now suitable for operations, prompting field operators to go back. This development follows the easing of US sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector since early 2023. In January, the US took control of Venezuela's oil sales and has since encouraged foreign companies to invest in the country. New Delhi's top energy official, Hardeep Singh Puri, recently met with Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez in India to discuss energy cooperation.

The US Treasury has issued several key general licenses for operations in Venezuela, allowing additional activity in oil, gas, and minerals extraction, though full sanctions remain in place. Venezuela's oil exports have rebounded, hitting fresh highs as top commodity trading houses like Vitol and Trafigura market its crude under US oversight. The revival of OVL's assets would contribute to this resurgence.

However, the outstanding dividend payments from PDVSA remain a sticking point. OVL hopes that by resuming operations, it can eventually recover the owed dividends through production sharing or other mechanisms. The Indian firm's return to Venezuela aligns with its strategy to secure overseas energy assets, even in challenging jurisdictions. As Venezuela stabilizes its political and economic environment, more foreign companies are expected to follow suit, potentially transforming the country's oil landscape.

OVL's move underscores a pragmatic approach to balancing financial claims with operational opportunities in a recovering market





OilandEnergy / 🏆 34. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ONGC Videsh Venezuela Oil Operations PDVSA US Sanctions

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Building derelict for 20 years gets facelift with future plans as discount storeThe former Cob Wall Working Men’s Club had become an eyesore

Read more »

More than a quarter of Year 6 pupils in Blackburn considered obese, plans revealThe application has been approved despite concerns being raised about obesity levels

Read more »

Xabi Alonso's Transfer Plans for Chelsea RevealedNew Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso is expected to bring in several signings in his first transfer window in charge, bolstering a side that finished 10th in the Premier League last season. Ex-manager Roberto Di Matteo has urged the Blues to enter the race to sign players such as Tonali, who he views as an ideal replacement for wantaway Argentina international Fernandez.

Read more »

Venezuela’s Oil Exports Hit Seven-Year High as Global Buyers ReturnVenezuela’s oil sector is rapidly recovering as U.S. restrictions ease, international companies return, and exports reach their highest levels in seven years.

Read more »