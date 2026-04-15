Only Fools and Horses Star Tessa Peake-Jones Reflects on Comedy, Loneliness, and the Show's Legacy

Actress Tessa Peake-Jones, known for her role in Only Fools and Horses, shares her thoughts on the show's enduring appeal, modern comedy, and her personal life after divorce. She reflects on the heartwarming nature of the sitcom, contrasts it with modern comedic styles, and discusses her journey of embracing solitude.

Tessa Peake-Jones , the actress known for her role as Raquel in the beloved BBC sitcom Only Fools And Horses , has shared her thoughts on the enduring appeal of the show and her perspective on modern comedy. Peake-Jones believes that the show's lasting success stems from its heartwarming qualities, contrasting it with what she perceives as a more 'cruel' style of comedy prevalent today. Speaking to the i newspaper, she highlighted the show's enduring popularity, noting that even teenagers are still discovering and enjoying it. She attributed this to the heartfelt writing of John Sullivan, the show's creator. Peake-Jones's comments offer a fascinating insight into the evolution of comedy and the factors that contribute to a show's lasting impact. She contrasts the show with contemporary comedy, highlighting a perceived shift towards humor that targets or belittles others. She seems to suggest that this form of comedy does not resonate with her personally, implying a preference for comedy that is less reliant on negativity or cruelty. This provides a clear articulation of her values in the context of comedic writing and performance, adding nuance to her understanding of the comedy landscape.

Beyond her reflections on comedy, Peake-Jones also discussed her personal life, particularly her experiences as a single woman later in life following her divorce from her ex-husband Douglas Hodge in 2013. The couple had been married for 29 years and shared two children, Mollie and Charlie. She expressed a sentiment that many might relate to, acknowledging that many people may be fearful of solitude. However, she indicated that she has come to appreciate the value of time spent alone. This allows for personal reflection and a release from the obligations inherent in relationships. Her perspective resonates with those who have experienced similar life changes, offering a message of self-acceptance and the benefits of personal space. This part of her interview provides a relatable commentary on the challenges and joys of finding oneself after a major life transition, further demonstrating her ability to connect with audiences.

Furthermore, Peake-Jones reflected on her time filming Only Fools And Horses, revealing that the process, particularly the studio audience performances, was anything but effortless. She described the grueling rehearsals and the intense nervousness experienced by the cast before each show. She shared that the cast, including Sir David Jason, who played Del Boy, and Nicholas Lyndhurst, who played Rodney, would pace anxiously backstage, highlighting the pressure they felt to deliver a flawless performance. These details reveal the immense dedication and meticulousness that went into the production of the show, which undoubtedly contributed to its success.

Ahead of the 45th anniversary of the show, she will also be appearing in a two-part U&Gold documentary titled Only Fools And Horses: The Lost Archive, alongside her former co-stars, featuring new interviews and previously unseen clips. The documentary will allow fans to revisit cherished moments from the series. Sir David Jason also commented on the documentary, sharing his delight at the enduring love for the show. The legacy of Only Fools And Horses is further cemented by its stage adaptation, Only Fools And Horses: The Musical, which ran for four years and was well-received by fans and critics alike. The show's success on both television and stage demonstrates its wide appeal and its lasting impact on British popular culture. Paul Whitehouse co-wrote the show with Jim Sullivan, son of the Only Fools And Horses creator John Sullivan, who always dreamed of taking the show to the West End





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Only Fools And Horses Tessa Peake-Jones Comedy David Jason Nicholas Lyndhurst

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