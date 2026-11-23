Stars including Olivia Colman and Steve Martin gathered for the Only Murders In London premiere. Discover cast details, air dates, and plot insights for the upcoming season.

The sixth season of Only Murders In London premiered at the Odeon Luxe in Leicester Square on a star-studded red carpet event that highlighted the show's expanding global appeal. Hollywood legends Steve Martin, aged 81, and Martin Short, aged 76, attended the glamorous occasion, bringing significant attention to the upcoming season which is set to air on Disney+ starting December 8.

Cast Arrivals And Red Carpet Fashion Details

Leading the British contingent on the carpet was Olivia Colman, aged 52, who wore a draped satin jumpsuit that epitomized elegance for the evening. Bridgerton star Simone Ashley, aged 31, wore a vintage Gucci by Tom Ford blue silk minidress, while Rivals star David Tennant, aged 55, arrived with his wife Georgia, aged 41, despite having previously joked about his minor role in the series.

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Spice Girls icon Geri Halliwell, aged 54, chose a signature all-white look featuring a beaded Jenny Packham gown, maintaining her famous neutral wardrobe aesthetic. Meanwhile, Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan, aged 39, appeared in a bespoke black and white peplum gown by Richard Quinn, adding to the collection of high-fashion statements from the evening's attendees.

Season Six Plot And Guest Star Lineup

The new season follows Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as they investigate their hardest case yet after Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, summons them to London. The narrative expands beyond the capital, featuring scenes back at the Arconia in New York, and includes a cameo from returning star Meryl Streep in addition to the announced British talent.

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Confirmed guest stars appearing in the series include Richard E Grant, who recently starred in The Celebrity Traitors, as well as Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Jennifer Saunders, and Jodie Whittaker. Jamie Demetriou and Sharon Horgan also feature in the cast, ensuring the show retains its reputation for assembling a diverse ensemble of comedy and drama veterans.

Broadcast Schedule And Viewing Information

New episodes will become available to stream on Tuesdays beginning December 8, with the season finale scheduled to land on January 26. The show, which first began airing in 2021, follows three neighbors obsessed with true-crime podcasts who investigate actual murders in their upscale New York apartment building.

The series has received positive reception from both critics and fans over the years, earning multiple award nominations including an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series. The sixth season promises to navigate through English-eccentric characters and famous landmarks, with the trailer revealing shots of the London Eye, Buckingham Palace, and the Tower of London.

Production Context And Cast Updates

While the London premiere highlighted the cast's enthusiasm, leading lady Selena Gomez, aged 34, was notably absent from the red carpet event. The production continues to build on the success of previous seasons by introducing high-profile international guests and maintaining the cozy murder mystery format that has defined the series.

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Meanwhile, Selena Gomez recently married record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025 in Santa Barbara, California, marking a significant personal milestone separate from her professional commitments to the show. The upcoming season aims to balance these new personal dynamics with the ongoing mystery that has captivated audiences since the series debut.