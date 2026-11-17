Disney+ releases the trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 6, featuring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in a London murder mystery with major UK guest stars.

The trailer for season six of Only Murders in the Building was released by Disney+ on Tuesday and gave a sneak peek at Charles, Oliver and Mabel's next adventures. The next instalment takes Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez across the pond and they will be joined by a host of huge British stars giving guest appearances. Those who feature in the trailer include Simone Ashley, Jim Broadbent, Peter Capaldi, Olivia Colman, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie Demetriou, Martin Freeman, Geri Halliwell, Sharon Horgan, Jennifer Saunders, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker.

London Mystery and Guest Stars

Also making an appearance will be previously unconfirmed guest star Richard E Grant, who recently starred on The Celebrity Traitors. After successfully bringing the guilty to justice once again, Charles, Oliver and Mabel embark on their hardest case yet when the next victim, Cinda Canning played by Tina Fey, arrives at their doorstep, summoning them to London to catch her killer. The new trailer also confirms that the story won't just take place in London, with other scenes unfolding back at the Arconia in New York.

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The beloved trio of true crime-solving podcasters must navigate their way through the home of the cozy murder mystery, replete with a whole new collection of suspicious and particularly English-eccentric characters. But can they follow in the footsteps of the woman whose podcast started it all for them, without having their story end the same as hers? The trailer shows scenes at the London Eye and on a British grass tennis court, with shots of Buckingham Palace, the Tower of London and Houses of Parliament.

Sharon Horgan, Jennifer Saunders, David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker will also guest star in season six. The show will also feature returning star Meryl Streep, alongside regulars Steve Martin and Selena Gomez. Leading lady Selena married record producer Benny Blanco in September 2025 in Santa Barbara, California. Their lavish wedding and reception at the Sea Crest Nursery took place under a private tent with 170 guests including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Paris Hilton, SZA and Finneas.

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Release Dates and Premiere

The new series premieres on December 8 on Disney+ in the UK. New episodes will then stream on Tuesdays with the season finale landing on January 26. It is noteworthy that Selena Gomez's Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Paul Rudd were also at her wedding. The show has garnered a number of award nominations over the years such as an Emmy nod for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Only Murders In The Building first began airing in 2021 and has received positive reception from fans as well as critics. It follows three neighbours who share an obsession with true-crime podcasts and unexpectedly find themselves investigating actual murders inside their upscale New York apartment building. The trailer for season six of Only Murders in the Building was released by Disney+ on Tuesday and gave a sneak peek at Charles, Oliver and Mabel's next adventures.