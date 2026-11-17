Dutch influencer Vera Dijkmans faces deportation after missing a US immigration court hearing. Her family reports harsh detention conditions and confusion over the arrest details.

US immigration authorities have taken Dutch social media personality Vera Dijkmans into custody following her arrival in the United States. The 29-year-old influencer, known for her large online following, was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents upon landing in New York on November 11. She was subsequently transferred to the Delaney Hall Detention Facility, where her family has reported severe concerns regarding her treatment and living conditions.

Immigration Violations Trigger Detention

Vera Dijkmans was held on a tourist visa, which strictly prohibits the holder from engaging in employment or business activities within the country. Her mother, Marianne Dijkmans, confirmed that her daughter intended to attend a Ultimate Fighting Championship event in New York to produce additional digital content. However, the detention stems primarily from administrative failures regarding her permanent residency status. The family revealed that Vera Dijkmans had missed a scheduled immigration court hearing related to her green card application, a lapse that triggered the enforcement action.

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Family Challenges Removal Order Legality

The Dijkmans family expressed profound confusion and distress regarding the sudden enforcement of a removal order against the model. Iza Dijkmans, the subject's sister, stated that their legal counsel advised there is limited recourse available once a removal order is issued. Iza explained that Vera Dijkmans was unaware of the court date because she failed to receive the official notification letter. She attributed the missed appointment to her frequent travel schedule and habit of residing in hotels rather than her permanent London address, which likely caused her to fall out of the system's regular tracking.

Reports Of Harsh Detention Conditions

Marine Dijkmans traveled to the United States to support her daughter and described the environment at the detention center as alarming and degrading. She reported that Vera Dijkmans was in tears upon arrival and appeared unrecognizable while wearing standard prison clothing. The family highlighted significant restrictions on communication, noting that call privileges were reduced from 45 minutes to just five minutes per call. They further alleged that the facility has only four telephones available for 60 detainees, creating intense competition for basic contact with the outside world.

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Allegations Of Unsanitary Living Standards

Accounts from the Dijkmans family paint a grim picture of daily life inside the facility. Vera Dijkmans reportedly sleeps in a holding cell shared with 12 other individuals, a arrangement her sister described as intimidating and uncomfortable. The family complained of extremely poor quality food and conditions they deemed extremely unsanitary. Iza Dijkmans noted that her sister is struggling to sleep due to the hard surfaces and the overall hostile atmosphere created by both the physical environment and the behavior of the staff members.

Public Profile Versus Legal Reality

Vera Dijkmans built her public brand on exclusivity and high standards, having gained millions of followers across social media platforms. She previously garnered media attention by accepting 5,000 applications from men seeking to date her, setting strict criteria for potential suitors. In January 2025, she told the Daily Mail that she expected impressive first dates and gifts from brands like Louis Vuitton and Hermès. Despite this public persona of romantic exclusivity, no long-term relationship has emerged from these interactions, and her current legal troubles have shifted the narrative entirely away from her digital content.