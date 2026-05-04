OnlyFans Star Disrupts World Snooker Championship Final with TV Licence Protest

The World Snooker Championship final was interrupted by a protester who complained about the BBC TV licence fee. The protester has been identified as an OnlyFans star who claimed she was prepared to take her top off before being halted by security. This follows another disruption during the semi-finals related to the Epstein Files.

The World Snooker Championship final in Sheffield experienced disruption not once, but twice in consecutive days, as protests infiltrated the prestigious event. The most recent incident, occurring during the opening session of the final between Wu Yize and Shaun Murphy, involved a female protester who vocally challenged the necessity of the BBC TV licence fee.

The interruption unfolded during the third frame, with Wu Yize leading 67-31, when the woman audibly questioned who actually pays for the licence, prompting a reaction from the audience. Referee Rob Spencer, demonstrating quick thinking and utilizing his prior experience as a police officer, swiftly intervened to prevent the protester from approaching the players. The woman continued her protest, declaring that nobody pays their TV licence, before being escorted out by security personnel.

The individual responsible for the disruption has since been identified as Sasha Swan, a content creator on OnlyFans. Swan revealed that her intention was to escalate the protest further by removing her top, but security intervened before she could execute that plan. She openly confirmed her involvement, sharing an expletive-laden statement online, expressing her disdain for the BBC, the snooker tournament, and broader societal structures.

Swan also expressed a desire for the presence of Ronnie O'Sullivan, a prominent figure in the snooker world, and encouraged her followers to engage with her on Twitter for further insights. The BBC opted not to broadcast footage of Swan's removal from the Crucible, but commentator John Parrott offered an apology to viewers for the brief disturbance, assuring them that the situation had been resolved.

This incident follows closely on the heels of another disruption during Wu Yize’s semi-final match against Mark Allen, where a spectator shouted about the ‘Epstein Files’. This marks the second interruption at the World Snooker Championships within a short timeframe, raising concerns about security measures and the potential for further protests. The previous incident involved a shout referencing the controversial ‘Epstein Files’ – documents detailing the activities of the late Jeffrey Epstein – during Wu Yize’s semi-final clash.

In that instance, referee Marcel Eckardt promptly requested the removal of the disruptive spectator. These recent events echo a similar protest that occurred three years prior, when the World Championships were targeted by the environmental activist group ‘Just Stop Oil’. During that protest, one individual jumped onto a snooker table and scattered orange powder, while another attempted to damage a different table within the venue. The perpetrators were subsequently sentenced to community service.

Despite these disruptions, play resumed relatively quickly after each incident, and Wu Yize ultimately established a 10-7 lead over Shaun Murphy at the end of the first day of the final. The incidents highlight a growing trend of using sporting events as platforms for protest, and raise questions about the balance between freedom of expression and the smooth running of major competitions





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