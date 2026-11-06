Ontario Homeowner Faces Gun Charges After Teen Deaths

Ozric Blanchard is charged with firearm offenses after two teens died during a botched robbery at his South Glengarry home. Details on the arrests and victim family reaction.

Ozric Blanchard, a thirty-one-year-old resident of South Glengarry in Ontario, has been formally charged with careless storage of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. These legal actions follow the shooting deaths of two teenagers who were found on his rural property on February 2, 2025. The incident occurred nearly two years ago, but police concluded their investigation into the homeowner before laying charges on October 29, 2026. Blanchard is scheduled to make his first court appearance on December 2 to answer to these serious criminal allegations.

Police in Ontario responded to emergency calls around 9pm on February 2, 2025, after reports indicated that two individuals had been shot at a private residence. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the bodies of Eddie Alobhouet, nineteen, and Tristan Simard, eighteen, both residents of Saint-Jerome in Quebec. The investigation revealed that a third suspect was present at the scene but managed to escape and evade capture by law enforcement. While the incident resulted in two fatalities, the other residents living in the home were not physically injured during the confrontation.

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The Robbery Plot and Gang Connections

Authorities believe the tragic event was a targeted crime rather than a random break-in. According to reports from CTV News, Alobhouet and Simard were recruited by a motorcycle gang and instructed to rob the home for five thousand dollars. The teens forced their way into the property, where they were confronted by a resident, leading to the use of firearms. Bill Dickson, a media relations officer with the OPP East Region, confirmed that the individuals went to the home with the specific intent to commit a crime and were met with armed resistance.

Further police investigation led to the arrest of three additional suspects connected to the robbery plot. Michael Cloutier, forty; Marc Andre DeMontigny-Defoy, thirty-six; and Stephanie Pigeon, thirty-four, all residents of Quebec, were taken into custody. Cloutier and DeMontigny-Defoy were charged in October with breaking and entering, committing robbery with the intent to steal a firearm, and other related offenses. Pigeon was charged as an accessory to the crime, highlighting the organized nature of the attempt to breach the South Glengarry property.

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Family Reacts to Legal Outcome

The mother of victim Tristan Simard, Julie Simard, has publicly criticized the severity of the charges filed against the homeowner. Speaking to the Daily Mail, she expressed frustration that Blanchard faced only twelve firearm charges, arguing that the outcome reflects a bias toward the property owner rather than the victims. She stated that she believes it is very unfair that the individual who survived the incident with legal trouble is receiving significantly less scrutiny than those who died.

Julie Simard further described Blanchard as a dangerous criminal and a murderer, despite the absence of official police confirmation linking him to a gang. She suggested that the homeowner had a duty to use less lethal force and could have shot the intruders in the arms or legs instead of calling the police. She believes the shooting was intentional and lethal, asserting that she will do anything in her power to prove his guilt to the judges during the upcoming legal proceedings.

Next Steps in the Judicial Process

The two residents of the home involved in the shooting were initially taken into custody by police but were eventually released unconditionally. The focus of the legal system now shifts to the court appearance of Ozric Blanchard on December 2. He will need to enter a plea regarding the charges of careless firearm storage and unauthorized possession. The police seizure of several firearms from the home remains a key piece of evidence in determining the legality of the weapons involved.

Meanwhile, the families of Eddie Alobhouet and Tristan Simard are left to grapple with the loss of their loved ones. Julie Simard previously told CTV News that she was unaware of her son's involvement with criminal elements and described him as a good boy who felt pressured to make money. The case highlights the complex intersection of home invasion, firearm laws, and organized crime recruitment in rural Ontario communities as the judicial process moves forward.