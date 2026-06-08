Ope's Betrayal Sparks Outrage on Love Island as Fans Demand His Removal

Ope faces severe backlash after being caught flirting with new Islanders and betraying partner Angelista during a secret cocktail night, leading to explosive arguments and a wave of criticism on social media.

Former Love Island favourite Ope is set to continue his downward spiral on Monday night, as his betrayal to partner Angelista is outed. Having become a fan favourite through the first week, the West End performer suffered a fall from grace on Sunday's episode when the girls watched a live stream of the boys meeting two new bombshells Victoria and Namibia.

After the girls saw him admit he 'has a wondering eye' and admit he lied about being emotionally mature, on scenes set to air on Monday night, when Victoria says: 'So you still haven't had your first kiss?

' he replies: 'No, are you going to be my first kiss? ' Once the boys return from the date, things take a turn for the worse when the laughing boys warn Ope that 'he's f**ked' before Robyn is seen shouting at him - to which he cruelly orders her to 'f**k off' and says: 'Don't wind me up'.

Angelista staunchly refuses to speak to her partner, while Jasmine told Lorenzo: 'A bunch of you acted like boys, and a bunch of you acted like men.

' The cocktail night caused huge ructions when the girls were watching without the boys knowing - leading to the exposure of Ope's betrayal of Angelista. Following Sunday's antics, X was flooded with criticism of Ope, with users writing: 'The irreparable damage Ope has done to his Love Island career is embarrassing. Lusted all over those two new bombshells just for them to not even mention him?...

'I've never seen him show that much teeth, where is his composure?... lost all composure hes a flipping idiot... And he was liked before, completely ruined it... Dear Love Island UK fans time for y'all to vote Ope home, you don't get to play in Angelista's face... I'm so bothered angelista is genuinely and truly too beautiful for this… Ope your yapping too much bro love island bounce him...

'Angelista don't stress babe love island will bring a real man for you. ' Elsewhere, the following day Yasmin and Ellie were seen taking Aidan for a chat to iron out their 'sandwich', which is how he described their love triangle. Ellie said: 'This is to clear stuff up for Yas. I feel like you're saying one thing to me and one thing to her and it's not fair.

' Aidan accuses Ellie of stirring the pot and the tensions rise leading to Aidan observing: 'I think it's pretty clear what's going on. ' Sensing his irritation, Ellie comes back: 'Why are you coming vexed at me? Because I'll just come back to you with the same energy.

' Another couple are then seen enjoying a trip to The Hideaway, in which they had their saucy exchange. While sitting in the Hideaway, one of the racy pair says: 'Can you stop looking at me like you want to eat me?

' with the response: 'Shall I bring my knife and fork next time? ' The girls were left raging at their partners





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Love Island Ope Angelista Betrayal Social Media Backlash

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