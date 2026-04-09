OpenAI Halts UK Data Center Project, Blaming Energy Costs and Regulatory Uncertainty, Sparking Political Fallout

OpenAI, the tech giant behind ChatGPT, has put its UK data center project on hold due to high energy costs and regulatory uncertainty, drawing criticism and political blame. The decision has raised concerns about the UK's ability to attract investment and become a leader in artificial intelligence. Political figures from both the Labour and Conservative parties have expressed opinions about the company's decision.

Labour Party figures are facing criticism after OpenAI, the prominent artificial intelligence firm behind the popular ChatGPT platform, decided to put its UK data center project on hold. The California-based company cited high energy costs and regulatory uncertainty as the primary reasons for pausing its Stargate UK project.

This project, announced in September of the previous year as part of a significant £31 billion investment initiative in Britain by US tech companies, was intended to be a major boost to the UK's technological ambitions. The investment announcement, which coincided with a UK-US tech prosperity agreement, was made during a state visit to Britain by US President Donald Trump. Stargate UK, a data center planned for the North East of England in collaboration with British firm Nscale, was expected to create numerous jobs and contribute significantly to the local economy. The delay is a considerable setback for Prime Minister Keir Starmer's aspiration to position the UK as a leading artificial intelligence superpower, occurring as the Labour Party strives to boost economic growth. The Conservative Party has been quick to place blame on Labour's energy policy, particularly the 'Net Zero' agenda championed by Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary. They assert that this policy is detrimental to Britain's aspirations in the AI sector. Senior Conservative MP Andrew Griffith, the shadow business secretary, expressed concern, stating that Miliband's energy policies are proving costly and hindering investment. Griffith highlighted the UK's strong AI talent pool and research capabilities, but underscored that high energy costs are a significant deterrent, citing the Net Zero agenda as the root cause. He cautioned that failure to maintain a competitive edge in AI could lead to British businesses losing out to international competitors. Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, characterized OpenAI's decision as a 'damning verdict' on the current government's economic management, particularly criticizing Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Stride emphasized the UK's potential to lead the AI revolution, but highlighted that Labour's policies are resulting in increased costs and missed opportunities, which sends a negative message to investors, discouraging business development and innovation. The government should focus on reducing energy expenses, improving regulatory processes, and attracting jobs and investments, he concluded. \Regulatory body Ofgem has warned that the extensive data centers needed to support AI systems will require more energy than is currently consumed by the entire UK. According to Ofgem, a substantial number of projects seeking connections to the UK's electricity grid are data centers. Approximately 140 data centers have applied for grid connections, with a peak demand of 50 gigawatts. As a comparison, the peak electricity demand across the UK on February 11th was only 45 gigawatts, revealing the enormous energy requirements of AI infrastructure. Even before recent global events increased energy costs, Britain already had some of the highest electricity prices in Europe and among members of the International Energy Agency. Sam Richards, CEO of the pro-growth campaign group Britain Remade, issued a stark warning, stating that OpenAI's decision is an indication that Britain is becoming an expensive place for technology firms to operate. Richards emphasized that high energy costs and slow regulatory processes require immediate attention from government officials. He argued that it is impossible to drive economic growth and become an AI superpower with such high industrial electricity prices. Richards urged government leaders to act to lower energy bills for industries and businesses, and also to remove building barriers. He fears that without these measures, the UK will continue to lose jobs, investment, and future industries to countries that offer lower costs, are more efficient and are committed to growth. OpenAI, in its statement, reaffirmed its belief in the UK's AI future but that continued investment depends on the right conditions such as energy regulation and cost. \Reform UK's economy spokesman Robert Jenrick pointed out that Anthropic, another leading AI company, has warned of potential security risks with its latest AI program. Jenrick stated that OpenAI’s decision to pause investment, coupled with Anthropic's warning about cyber-security threats, signals a failure of leadership on AI. A government spokesperson responded by stating that the AI sector has attracted over £100 billion in private investment, growing significantly faster than the overall economy. They stated that the government is focusing on creating the right conditions for investment in AI and data center infrastructure and that the government is working with OpenAI and other leading AI companies to strengthen the UK's compute capacity. The announcement by OpenAI to put the investment on hold, has drawn sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with accusations and counter-accusations regarding the causes of the decision. The opposition is using this opportunity to attack the government's approach to energy and economic policy, while the government is defending its efforts to cultivate a thriving AI sector. The future of the UK's AI ambitions now depends heavily on addressing the underlying issues of energy costs, regulatory certainty and attracting investment, and the policy choices made by the government





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Openai UK Data Center Energy Costs Regulatory Uncertainty Artificial Intelligence Keir Starmer Ed Miliband Investment

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