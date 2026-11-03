OpenVDDK Launches as Open-Source VMware VDDK Replacement

Cloud architect Marko Panic releases OpenVDDK, a free alternative to VMware's retired VDDK library, enabling seamless virtual disk migration for backup and storage tools.

Cloud architect Marko Panic has released OpenVDDK, a fully open-source alternative to the Virtual Disk Development Kit (VDDK) that VMware recently removed from public access. This new project provides a critical infrastructure component for developers who rely on reading and manipulating virtual machine disks for backup and migration purposes. The release addresses a significant gap in the ecosystem following VMware's decision to restrict the proprietary tool to its partners only.

Restoring Access to Virtual Disk Libraries

OpenVDDK functions as an independent drop-in replacement for the specific library file libvixDiskLib.so.8.0.3, which was previously provided by VMware for use in software applications. Panic developed the project from scratch, utilizing only publicly available documentation and black-box testing methods, ensuring that it contains zero code from VMware. The solution is primarily written in the Go programming language but includes a thin C layer designed to expose the exact same interface, library name, and symbol versions as the original proprietary code. This compatibility allows existing software to interact with the new library without requiring significant code changes.

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Impact on Migration and Backup Software

The withdrawal of the official VDDK downloads created immediate technical hurdles for numerous popular open-source and commercial tools that depend on the library. Applications such as virt-v2v, nbdkit, and the importers within Forklift and Proxmox VE previously relied on this shared library to read virtual machine disks. Panic noted that when public downloads ended, these tools became significantly harder to install and run effectively. The lack of access threatened the ability of system administrators to move or protect their own data using established migration pipelines.

Verified Compatibility and Production Use

Panic has successfully tested OpenVDDK across multiple versions of VMware vSphere, including 6.7 U3, 7.0.3, 8.0.3, and 9.1.1. Laboratory tests using the latest version, accessed through vCenter on a standalone ESXi host, confirmed that every disk read operation matched the expected data output. Independent testers have also reported successful integration with Forklift for migrating from VMware to KubeVirt, MTV on OpenShift, and custom pipelines based on Proxmox VE and nbdkit. These technical validations demonstrate that the library can handle both cold and warm migration scenarios effectively.

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Real-World Deployment and Licensing

Several organizations have already begun utilizing OpenVDDK in production environments, validating its stability under real-world conditions. A German cloud provider reported using the tool to migrate a large file server with V2K Migrate, while a US-based company successfully utilized it for migration to Apache CloudStack and KVM infrastructure. Panic has made the project available under the Apache license, which encourages broad adoption and integration. This licensing approach allows vendors like Red Hat to potentially incorporate the library into their tools, such as their Move migration utility, to bypass the restrictions imposed by the original VMware vendor.

Future Maintenance and Community Standards

While the project shows promise, Panic emphasizes that reports of successful use are not independently audited customer endorsements and do not guarantee suitability for every production environment. He maintains that the solution adheres to the standards often found in free and open-source software, where community feedback drives improvements rather than formal corporate guarantees. The availability of this open-source alternative ensures that the virtualization community retains control over its data mobility tools, preventing reliance on a single vendor's distribution decisions.