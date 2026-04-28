OPI's 45th Birthday Bash: Huge Savings on Nail Care Essentials

OPI is celebrating 45 years with a major sale, offering discounts on popular products like the Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Serum, RapiDry polishes, and more. Strengthen and repair damaged nails for less!

OPI is celebrating its 45th birthday with a significant sale event, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of its popular nail care products. This presents a prime opportunity for consumers to upgrade their nail routines at reduced prices.

Among the standout deals is the Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Serum, a product gaining considerable attention for its ability to strengthen and repair damaged nails. Many users, including those who previously struggled with brittle nails or gel manicure damage, report experiencing significantly improved nail health and strength within weeks of use. The serum utilizes a patented Ulti-Plex Technology™ to penetrate the nail surface and rebuild bonds from within, addressing issues like chipping, peeling, and splitting.

The sale extends beyond the Repair Mode™ serum, encompassing other bestselling items such as the RapiDry 60 Second Drying Polishes, Bubble Bath® Nail Polish, and Nail Envy® Pink To Envy Nail Strengthener. The RapiDry polishes offer a quick-drying formula ideal for those short on time, while Bubble Bath® provides a classic, salon-quality finish. Nail Envy® is designed to fortify weak nails, promising a 95% increase in strength with consistent use.

Furthermore, the popular OPI Press-On Nails, known for their durability and salon-like results, are also included in the sale. Daily Mail readers can take advantage of an exclusive 20% discount on RapiDry products using the code treat20, valid until May 30, 2026. This birthday bash sale is particularly appealing to individuals seeking to revitalize their nails after the effects of gel manicures, nail biting, or general wear and tear.

The Repair Mode™ serum, in particular, has garnered a devoted following, frequently selling out due to high demand. The sale provides a chance to invest in preventative nail care and achieve healthier, stronger nails. The discounts apply to a variety of colors and finishes, including the Infinite Shine line, which delivers a gel-like shine without the need for a UV lamp.

With savings available on both treatment products and polishes, the OPI 45th Birthday Bash sale caters to a broad range of nail care needs and preferences, offering a cost-effective way to achieve professional-quality results at home





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