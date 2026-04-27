OPI's 45th Birthday Bash: Major Savings on Nail Care Essentials

OPI is celebrating 45 years with a huge sale on its bestselling nail products, including the popular Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Serum, RapiDry polishes, and more. Discover significant discounts and revitalize your nail care routine.

OPI is celebrating its 45th birthday with a significant sale event, offering substantial discounts on a wide range of its popular nail care products. This presents a prime opportunity for consumers to upgrade their nail routines at reduced prices.

Among the standout deals is the Repair Mode™ Bond Building Nail Serum, a product gaining considerable attention for its ability to strengthen and repair damaged nails. Many users, including those who previously struggled with brittle nails or gel manicure damage, report experiencing significantly improved nail health and strength within weeks of use. The serum utilizes a patented Ulti-Plex Technology™ to penetrate the nail surface and rebuild bonds from within, addressing issues like chipping, peeling, and splitting.

The sale extends beyond the Repair Mode™ serum, encompassing other bestselling items such as the RapiDry 60 Second Drying Polishes, Bubble Bath® Nail Polish, and Nail Envy® Pink To Envy Nail Strengthener. The RapiDry polishes, available with an exclusive 20% discount using the code treat20, are designed for quick and smudge-free manicures, ideal for those with limited time.

The iconic Bubble Bath® polish offers a salon-quality finish with up to 11 days of gel-like wear, while the Nail Envy® strengthener promises to increase nail strength by 95% within a week. Furthermore, the TikTok-viral OPI Press-On Nails are also included in the sale, providing a convenient and cost-effective alternative to salon appointments. This 45th Birthday Bash sale is particularly well-timed for those looking to revitalize their nails before the spring and summer seasons.

The discounts offer a chance to invest in high-quality nail care products that address a variety of concerns, from repairing damage caused by gel manicures and nail biting to simply strengthening and protecting nails against everyday wear and tear. The popularity of the Repair Mode™ serum is evident in its frequent sell-outs, with one bottle being purchased every six minutes at times.

The sale provides a chance to acquire this sought-after product, along with other OPI favorites, at a fraction of the usual cost. Shoppers are encouraged to take advantage of the offers before they expire, especially the exclusive discount code for RapiDry polishes





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