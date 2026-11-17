Hackers exploited Optimizely to inject malicious code into 178 major sites including CNN and IKEA, stealing crypto and credit card details in a sweeping November 16 cyberattack.

Security researchers have uncovered a massive cyberattack on November 16 that compromised the digital infrastructure of 178 prominent organizations, including global giants like Zoom, CNN, the BBC, and HSBC. The breach was executed through Optimizely, a widely used web customization platform, allowing hackers to inject malicious code directly into the websites of their clients. This sophisticated attack targeted users' financial data, specifically aiming to steal cryptocurrency payments and capture credit card details entered into online forms.

Optimizely Vulnerability Exploited by Hackers

The core mechanism of this incident involved the manipulation of Optimizely's testing tools rather than a direct intrusion into the individual servers of each affected company. Hackers inserted malicious instructions into the code that Optimizely delivers to websites for layout and feature testing. This code was delivered alongside genuine, legitimate software through Optimizely's trusted content delivery systems. Consequently, the threat was difficult to detect because it appeared as part of the normal, expected functionality of the websites.

Also read Optimizely hack turns world's biggest websites into malware dispensers

Researchers from the security firm Report URI examined 1,611 Optimizely code files to identify the scope of the infection. Their analysis revealed that 188 of these files were infected, directly associating the malicious code with 178 distinct organizations. Because the malware was distributed via Optimizely's own systems, visitors to these sites could encounter the threat simply by opening a webpage. Users did not need to download additional applications or click on suspicious links in phishing emails to trigger the malicious activity.

Scope of Affected Organizations and Services

The list of compromised entities spans multiple critical industries, ranging from banking and finance to retail, technology, and healthcare. In the financial sector, the attack impacted HSBC operations across the US, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, Australia, the UAE, Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Egypt, and the Philippines. Other financial victims included Equifax and its Canadian and UK branches, Paychex, SmartAsset, TaxAct, NetCredit, Associated Bank, S-Pankki, The Work Number, Funding Circle, CashNetUSA, OnDeck, ICS Cards, Rest Super, Compare Club, Energy Scout, and Hang Seng Investment.

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Major technology and media companies were also among those targeted. The list includes Zoom, Salesforce, GitLab, Mixpanel, Typeform, InMotion Hosting, Wasabi, Perforce, Zend, Puppet, Tableau, Hootsuite, Smartsheet, MuleSoft, Thales, Imperva, Tricentis, Web Hosting Hub, QR Code Generator, ServiceChannel, Brandfolder, Intelex, Enverus, and Accruent. Media outlets such as CNN, Fox News, NPR, Peacock, D&D Beyond, Wizards of the Coast, NOW TV, Zattoo, Crave, Starz, SkyShowtime, Bravo, SeaWorld, WOW, NOW Italia, and D&D Beyond were all confirmed to have been affected by the compromised code.

Retail and consumer brands faced significant exposure as well. Affected retailers included IKEA's online home-design service, ASOS, Mattel, American Eagle, Scheels, Ariat, American Girl, StackSocial, Crocs India, Todd Snyder, Just Russel, and Loloi Rugs. Levi's operations in Japan, Indonesia, Australia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Korea, and New Zealand were also listed. Other sectors impacted included insurance providers like Asurion, Mutual of Omaha, Admiral, Securian Financial, eRenterPlan, and the Danish unemployment fund AKA, as well as hospitality brands Heineken, Home Chef, Starbucks Canada, and Cinnabon.

Financial Impact and Data Theft Evidence

The primary objective of the cybercriminals was financial gain through the theft of cryptocurrency and sensitive payment information. The malicious software was explicitly designed to steal cryptocurrency payments and capture credit card details entered into certain online forms. Furthermore, the attack included capabilities to hack iPhones and iPads that possessed specific security weaknesses, allowing for broader data extraction and device compromise.

Security experts have reported confirmed cryptocurrency transfers to digital wallets controlled by the attackers. As of the latest reports, these illicit transfers amount to more than $7,000. However, the exact number of individuals whose credit card details were stolen or whose devices were successfully hacked remains unknown. The total scale of the data breach is difficult to quantify precisely because the malicious code executed in the background of the compromised websites without necessarily triggering immediate alerts for every visitor.

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Consumer Guidance and Mitigation Steps

Optimizely has confirmed the security breach and states that it has fixed the vulnerability and removed the malicious code from its systems. Despite these remediation efforts, the fallout continues to affect users who interacted with the compromised sites during the window of exposure. People who entered credit card details on any of the affected websites on November 16 are strongly advised to check their bank statements and credit reports for any unauthorized charges.

Individuals who made cryptocurrency payments through any of the affected platforms should verify immediately that the funds reached the intended recipient and check their digital wallets for any unauthorized outflows. Additionally, iPhone and iPad users who visited these sites are urged to install the latest software updates. These updates are critical as they patch the specific security weaknesses that the hackers exploited to compromise iOS devices. This incident highlights the systemic risks of relying on third-party script providers for critical website functionalities.