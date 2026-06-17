Orange Yeast from Baltimore Sidewalk Could Lead to Eco-Friendly Malaria Mosquito Traps

Researchers at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health discovered that Rhodotorula taiwanensis, an orange yeast isolated from a Baltimore sidewalk, can attract and trap Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes, the primary vectors of malaria. The yeast's distinct scent and sticky biofilm may provide a safe, inexpensive method for reducing malaria transmission, offering a novel strategy amid rising insecticide resistance and limited vaccine effectiveness.

An orange-colored yeast species isolated from a Baltimore sidewalk could be the basis for eco-friendly mosquito traps that reduce malaria transmission, according to a new study from researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Fungi are known to have an intertwined relationship with insects, often luring them to spread their cells and spores. In this study, the researchers investigated the ability of common yeasts to attract mosquitoes. They discovered that Rhodotorula taiwanensis, with its scent and sticky quality, can lure and trap Anopheles gambiae, the principal malaria-transmitting mosquito in Africa. The study was published online June 15 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Rhodotorula taiwanensis is found globally in soil, on plants, on sugar cane and rice leaves, on mugwort herbs, on blueberries, and even in fermentation starter cultures for traditional alcohol production in India and Korean soy sauce. Our findings suggest that this common yeast could be the basis for safe and inexpensive mosquito-control strategies, says study co-senior author Conor McMeniman, PhD, an associate professor in the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Bloomberg School and faculty at the Johns Hopkins Malaria Research Institute.

The other co-senior author was Arturo Casadevall, MD, PhD, MS, a Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology and Infectious Diseases, and the Alfred and Jill Sommer Professor and Chair of the W. Harry Feinstone Department of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology at the Bloomberg School. Malaria remains one of the world's leading causes of death, with more than 600,000 fatalities in 2024, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite advances in vaccines and surveillance, malaria transmission is difficult to control. The parasites frequently develop resistance to antimalarial drugs, and malaria-carrying mosquitoes have become increasingly resistant to insecticides. The two malaria vaccines in use are only modestly effective, and mosquito traps are still considered an emerging technology. The McMeniman Lab studies disease-transmitting mosquitoes and the sensory cues that influence their behavior, while the Casadevall Lab studies fungi and other microbes.

For this project, the two teams collaborated to investigate the mosquito-attraction capabilities of various common yeast species. Among seven yeast species tested, only Rhodotorula taiwanensis strain 200S-an orange yeast isolated in a 2023 study of Baltimore fungi-stood out for its ability to attract female Anopheles gambiae mosquitoes. Researchers characterized the yeast's scent chemicals, finding a simple mix of mainly acetone and 3-methyl-1-butanol, distinct from other common yeasts like baker's yeast Saccharomyces cerevisiae.

Further tests on mosquitoes and Drosophila fruit flies confirmed that the yeast's attraction works largely via the insect sense of smell, specifically through a class of insect olfactory sensors called odorant receptors. Experiments also showed that both mosquitoes and fruit flies tended to disperse Rhodotorula throughout a test area, consistent with the idea that the yeast's insect-luring ability is an evolved strategy for enhancing its proliferation.

The team isolated two closely related Rhodotorula species, R. mucilaginosa and R. toruloides, from Anopheles mosquitoes at a malaria-endemic field site in Zambia, demonstrating that Rhodotorula and Anopheles are in contact in the wild. Rhodotorula yeasts appear to be common elements of the fungal populations-or mycobiomes-found on insects and are widely present in the environment.

The researchers observed that both female and male Anopheles mosquitoes often become trapped in the sticky biofilms formed by R. taiwanensis, akin to quicksand, suggesting that the yeast's slimy surface may also be useful to develop biodegradable glue for mosquito traps. The researchers now are considering developing Rhodotorula-based traps for malaria control, leveraging the fragrant and sticky qualities of these yeasts.

The study highlights a novel, potentially low-cost approach to combat malaria by exploiting a naturally occurring yeast that attracts and immobilizes the disease's primary vector, offering hope for reducing the global malaria burden amid rising insecticide resistance and limited vaccine efficacy





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Malaria Mosquito Traps Rhodotorula Taiwanensis Eco-Friendly Pest Control Yeast Attraction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Importance of Yeast in Baking BreadUnderstanding the difference between active and instant yeast in bread recipes and their respective uses.

Read more »

Difference between instant and active yeast explainedIf you've ever picked up a packet of yeast, you'll know they come in two varieties - active and instant.

Read more »

Harry Styles Takes Errand Break Amid Record-Breaking Wembley Residency and Wedding Planning with Zoë KravitzHarry Styles was spotted on a casual errand run in North London during a break from his historic 12-night Wembley Stadium residency, which has broken records for the longest single-artist run at the venue. He wore his signature tiny orange shorts and carried a large Cos bag. Meanwhile, his fiancée Zoë Kravitz was seen separately. The residency, part of his 'Together Together' tour supporting album 'Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally', has earned rave reviews. Kravitz has attended shows with Styles' mother Anne, who wore themed 'Respect your mother!' merch. The couple, engaged after eight months, are planning a dual wedding in the UK and New York.

Read more »

Jaén flooded as a twenty‑minute storm turns streets into riversA sudden hailstorm and heavy rain in Jaén, Andalusia, caused flash flooding that submerged roads, parking garages and café terraces, prompting orange alerts and emergency warnings across the region.

Read more »