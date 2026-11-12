Orangutan Statue Theft: Prolific Thief Jailed for Almost Two Years

Derek Lundgren, 61, was jailed for one year and 11 months after stealing a £799 orangutan statue from Scotsdales Garden Centre in Cambridgeshire. The statue has never been recovered.

A prolific thief has been jailed for nearly two years after stealing an orangutan statue worth £799 from Scotsdales Garden Centre in Horningsea, Cambridgeshire. Derek Lundgren, 61, was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

The theft took place on September 7, when CCTV showed Lundgren leaving the garden centre without paying for the ornament. Lundgren, who lived in Sawston, was later caught and pleaded guilty to theft from a shop, as well as breaching three suspended sentences.

Also read ‘Record-breaking’ day for broadband network as fans pre-load Grand Theft Auto VI

How the Orangutan Statue Was Stolen on CCTV

Lundgren stole the orangutan statue by holding the head of the £799 figure as he walked out of Scotsdales Garden Centre. CCTV footage shows him leaving the premises by prising open the automatic doors.

Once outside, Lundgren jumped on his bicycle, placed the ornament across the handlebars and cycled off. He did not pay for the statue at any point before leaving the site.

Advertisement

Detectives later confirmed that the statue was never recovered. It is still not known what happened to the orangutan statue after the theft.

Court Sentence and Police Response to the Case

Derek Lundgren received a sentence of one year and 11 months in prison at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday. The court sentence followed his guilty plea to theft from a shop and his breach of three suspended sentences.

PC Denzel Boachie of Cambridgeshire Constabulary, the officer who investigated the incident, described Lundgren as a prolific thief. Boachie said Lundgren had continued to offend despite previous opportunities given by the courts.

Boachie added that Lundgren's repeated offending had now caught up with him and that he would spend time behind bars. The police comments present the case as a clear example of a repeat offender facing custody after earlier chances.

Darlington Gorilla Statue Theft Echoes Case

A separate case in Darlington involved two men who stole a gorilla statue from an indoor market before police arrested them just minutes later. The theft is often compared with the Cambridgeshire orangutan case because both involved garden ornaments taken in public view.

Advertisement

Brian Rumley, 50, and Michael O'Brien, 52, were seen stumbling through the Darlington town centre carrying the £399 ornament. Witnesses saw them passing cans of beer back and forth while they struggled with the statue.

CCTV footage clearly showed the pair stealing the gorilla and trying to carry it across town to a nearby flat. Police turned up just three minutes later, bringing the attempt to an end.

Sentences and Unresolved Questions in Both Cases

The Scotsdales orangutan statue has not been recovered, and the reporting does not say what happened to it. That leaves the Cambridgeshire case with a missing item and a completed prison sentence for the offender.

Rumley and O'Brien both admitted burglary over the Darlington incident in March 2025. Rumley was jailed for 16 weeks, while O'Brien was handed three months suspended for a year.

The difference between the two sentences shows how courts can treat the same type of offence in very different ways. Lundgren's jail term of one year and 11 months stands out because it followed breaches of three earlier suspended sentences.