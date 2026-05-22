Orchestrated Pyrotechnic Displays, Mass Pitch Incursions Investigated

The SPFL, the Scottish Premier League, has launched disciplinary proceedings against several clubs following the final matches of the season. The league is focusing its attention on matches where objects were thrown at players and spectators, pyro was used, and/or where mass pitch incursions occurred.

The SPFL, Scottish premier league, has announced that a football match from the months ago will be investigated due to alleged unacceptable behavior. Due to a goal scored by a Celtic player, what the article calls a 'mass pitch incursion' (meaning a lot of fans ran onto the pitch near the end of the match), Celtic v.

Hearts, and the match between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Hamilton Academical will be investigated. They've investigated multiple occurrences at previous matches and have statistics available. The game action was of record-breaking attendances and matches with significant drama to the final days in every division. Fans and players are encouraged to report anything that might seem wrong, and the league will see to it that everyone feels safe





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