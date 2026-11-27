Oregon authorities and family search for Misty Rose Aalto and Cyrus Buchholtz after they vanished during a canoe trip amid dangerous king tides near the Salmon River.

Misty Rose Aalto and Cyrus Buchholtz have vanished from the Oregon coast as powerful king tides battered the shoreline near the Salmon River. Investigators and family members are currently searching for the two friends after they were reported missing on Wednesday. Their disappearance has triggered a multi-agency response involving law enforcement and the US Coast Guard along the turbulent waterway.

Core Details Of The Disappearance

Misty Rose Aalto, 49, and Cyrus Buchholtz, 50, were reported missing after guests arrived at a rental property to find her car and dog still there but no sign of the pair. Aalto had been carrying out landscaping work at a home on Savage Road in Otis, her family told KATU 2. She last texted the property owner at around 2.45pm, when the two discussed the work she planned to complete that day.

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When guests arrived at around 5pm, they discovered Aalto's car and dog were still at the property, but neither she nor Buchholtz, who frequently accompanied her on landscaping jobs, was anywhere to be seen. After Aalto's family was unable to reach her, her boyfriend went to the property to investigate before contacting police, the outlet reported.

Police said a red canoe was missing from the property, raising suspicions that Aalto and Buchholtz may have ventured out onto the water. However, authorities have yet to establish whether the pair used the canoe and are still working to piece together their last known movements. The Tillamook County Sheriff's Office and the US Coast Guard are searching for the friends, the sheriff said in a statement.

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Environmental Conditions And Stakeholder Views

Misty Rose Aalto's family told KATU 2 they believe the powerful king tides may have played a role in the pair's disappearance, given the property's proximity to the Salmon River. More than 20 people, including friends and family members, are searching both banks of the river in a desperate bid to locate the longtime friends.

Misty Rose Aalto was last heard from around 2.45pm on Wednesday. She and her friend Cyrus Buchholtz have been missing since a red canoe was missing from the property. It is unknown if Aalto and Buchholtz were using it when they vanished. Her daughter, Patricia Thompson, is asking the police to review the Airbnb surveillance footage to help determine what happened, she told KATU 2.

'We want a full investigation. We want the cameras looked at, we want to ensure there was nothing suspicious,' Thompson told the outlet. 'I just want to make sure that they are looking at everything, not just that she got swept away at the river.' This request highlights the family's concern that the investigation must cover all possibilities beyond natural causes.

Real-World Impact And Physical Descriptions

This remains an active and ongoing investigation according to police statements regarding the search efforts. High tide in the Salmon River reached nearly 10ft above the Mean Lower Low Water level on Wednesday and Thursday. It is roughly a foot higher than normal for this time of year. A king tide is the highest of high tides in a year.

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Aalto has been described as 5ft 7in tall, weighing 180 pounds, and has silver-blonde hair. She may have been wearing green waders and muck boots. Buchholtz has been described as a 5ft 10in man, who weighs 185 pounds, and has light brown and gray hair.

The Daily Mail has reached out to the family and police for comment. The community remains on high alert as the search continues for the two individuals. The combination of the missing red canoe, the specific time gap between the last text message and the discovery of the empty property, and the extreme tidal conditions has created a complex scenario for the authorities involved in the case.

The ongoing search highlights the dangers posed by natural phenomena like king tides in coastal regions. The collaboration between local residents and official agencies demonstrates the urgency of the situation. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Misty Rose Aalto or Cyrus Buchholtz to come forward immediately. The situation remains fluid as investigators continue to analyze the scene and interview witnesses to reconstruct the final hours of the missing pair.