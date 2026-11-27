Jessica Page established Baby Al's Hot Wheels Garage in The Dalles, Oregon, to honor her grandson Al Page who died in a dog attack on October 14, 2025, while advocating for stronger animal safety regulations.

Jessica Page is navigating her second Thanksgiving without her two-year-old grandson, Al Page, who died after being mauled to death by a family dog in The Dalles, Oregon. The tragic incident occurred on October 14, 2025, when the pet broke out of its cage and attacked Al just moments after he returned from a trip to the local library. Jessica Page told KOIN that the attack lasted approximately three minutes, emphasizing how quickly such disasters can unfold for families who let their guard down around their pets.

The Mechanics of the Tragedy in The Dalles

Al Page had just returned home from his regular visit to the library when the catastrophe struck inside the family residence. Jessica Page recalled that the dog had busted out of its cage and got the toddler almost immediately upon his return. She timed the window of the attack to be about three minutes long from the moment the dog escaped containment until she intervened. The breed of the dog remains unknown, and it is unclear what happened to the animal after the fatal attack on the two-year-old.

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Establishing Baby Al's Hot Wheels Garage Legacy

In response to her immense grief, Jessica Page and her husband have opened Baby Al's Hot Wheels Garage outside her home in The Dalles. This community initiative features a case filled with Hot Wheels cars that people can trade for free, honoring the toy-loving toddler. The display has also become a designated site for community members to drop off donations for other families in need, a service Jessica Page notes is particularly vital during the holiday season.

Jessica Page stated she is committed to keeping the garage stocked indefinitely, regardless of external donations. She mentioned that she still finds Hot Wheels cars scattered around her home, under couches, and in the backyard, ensuring the legacy continues. Her goal is to keep the display active for as long as she lives, ensuring that Al Page's memory and love for the cars never fade from the community's awareness.

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City Response and Proposed Safety Measures

Shortly after the death of Al Page, local authorities in The Dalles enacted a new dog control ordinance to prevent similar incidents. The new regulations issue hefty fines to owners classified as having dangerous dogs. Additionally, the ordinance mandates that victims of dog bites must immediately report the incidents to animal control services. While these measures represent a municipal effort to protect the public from canine attacks, Jessica Page believes the city needs to do more to address the root causes of such violence.

Raising Awareness Through Advocacy and Grief

Jessica Page is advocating for October 14 to be declared Animal Attack Day to raise national awareness about pet safety. She wants the public to understand that these tragedies affect everyone and should not be ignored until a family suffers a loss. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fatal dog attacks average about 43 deaths per year, with the numbers rising annually, highlighting the urgency of her campaign for change.

The emotional toll on Jessica Page has been compounded by the loss of Baby Al's cat, Jelly, in July. She shared that Jelly, who provided significant comfort after Al's death, passed away following a spaying surgery due to a suspected blood clot. Jessica Page described her heartbreak into thousands of pieces, noting that while she is not typically a cat person and has allergies, Jelly helped make the quiet days less lonely. This series of losses underscores the profound impact of the tragedy on the family and their drive to prevent future animal-related incidents.