Nicholas Michael Donohue receives 70 days jail for assault after victims reported him in an Are we dating the same guy Facebook group, prompting new investigations.

Nicholas Michael Donohue, a 47-year-old man from Oregon, was sentenced to 70 days in jail on November 4 after multiple women reported abusive behavior linked to his interactions on the dating application Bumble. The legal outcome followed a significant investigation by the West Linn Police Department, which was initially triggered by a specific report from a victim who used a Facebook group to warn other women about the defendant.

The Role of Social Media in Triggering Investigation

West Linn Police Department Captain Bill Garland confirmed that law enforcement began their formal inquiry in May 2024 after receiving a report from a woman who had posted about Donohue in a Facebook group titled Are we dating the same guy. Garland explained that the victim had received a threatening message demanding she remove her post, which prompted her to contact the police and file a formal report. While Garland cautioned that social media posts alone do not establish a criminal case, the tip led officers to open four separate criminal cases against Donohue based on subsequent reports from other women.

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Details of the Alleged Assault and Victim Accounts

One of the women involved in the case, who requested anonymity due to fears of retaliation, described a terrifying encounter during a third date with Donohue roughly three years prior to the sentencing. She alleged that after returning to Donohue's home in West Linn, approximately 15 miles south of Portland, the situation escalated from consensual to violent. She claimed that Donohue began slapping her in the face and, despite her screaming for him to stop, he used his size to hold her down and continued sexual activity without her consent. She stated that she felt terrified and could not push him off her, noting that Donohue is the reason she now carries a gun to dates for self-protection.

Legal Charges and Sentencing Outcome

Donohue ultimately pleaded guilty to two counts of coercion, one count of fourth-degree assault involving domestic violence, and one count of attempted coercion. The sentencing took place on November 4, resulting in a 70-day jail term followed by three years of supervised probation. Although he was also tried on more severe charges including first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree kidnapping, he was acquitted of those specific counts, and the remainder of those charges were dismissed. He is currently being held at the Clackamas County Jail while serving his sentence.

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Defense Position and Ongoing Safety Concerns

Christopher Heywood, the attorney representing Nicholas Michael Donohue, stated that his client categorically denies the new allegations that surfaced after being reported on social media. Heywood argued that the accusations were based on numerous prior falsities. Meanwhile, the victim who reported the incident to the police shared her horror at discovering that Donohue remained active in the dating world. She advised other women through the Facebook group to never drink around him, avoid going to his house in West Linn, and only meet him in public places. She also noted that she did not go to police immediately for some incidents because she felt authorities would not take action, although this perception changed as more reports came in.

Police Guidance and Future Cases

Captain Bill Garland used the case to encourage other potential victims to have the courage to come forward and make reports to the West Linn Police Department. He emphasized that law enforcement cannot help victims without being aware of what is happening. Garland also clarified that there would be no further charges against Donohue at this time. The case highlights the critical role that community vigilance and platforms like Are we dating the same guy can play in exposing serial abusive behavior, even when individual victims initially hesitate to engage with law enforcement.