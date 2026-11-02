Oregon State University Instructor Reports Student for Transphobic Gender Theory Views

An Oregon State University professor filed a bias complaint against a student for submitting a report arguing sex is binary, citing transphobic views that conflict with university values.

An instructor at Oregon State University has formally reported an undergraduate student to the institution's bias response team following the submission of a final assignment that challenged contemporary gender theory. The professor described the student's work as containing extensive examples of transphobia after the undergraduate argued that biological sex exists in a binary framework rather than on a spectrum. This action highlights an ongoing tension between traditional academic expression and institutional diversity mandates in higher education.

Bias Complaint Filed Over Binary Sex Report

The incident occurred within an eight-week summer Canvas course taught by an unidentified professor at the publicly funded university in Oregon. According to records obtained by The College Fix, the educator reported the student specifically because the final assignment, an action project, argued that there are only two sexes. The instructor stated that the claims made in the paper and the sources utilized were very transphobic, prompting the formal notification to the school authorities.

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The undergraduate student, whose identity was redacted from the public report, was required to identify a local issue, interview relevant people, define a timeline, and suggest steps to solve a problem. Instead of focusing on a local infrastructure or social service issue, the student selected gender theory as the subject of their action project. This choice led directly to the academic controversy that resulted in the official complaint being lodged against the student.

Instructor Concerns About Student Views and Sources

The educator explained to the bias response team that the student had consistently performed well throughout the course and did not struggle with other social justice content. However, the instructor expressed deep concern regarding the final submission, noting that it contained extensive examples of transphobia. The professor emphasized that the decision to report was not due to academic failure but rather due to the specific ideological content of the project.

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In their written report, the instructor clarified that the student appeared to misunderstand the differences between sex and gender. The professor stated that the student did not acknowledge that both sex and gender exist on a spectrum outside of the binary. This fundamental disagreement with established university curriculum frameworks was cited as the primary reason for the escalation of the issue to the administrative level.

The educator also questioned the rigor and accuracy of the research methods employed by the student. Although the project did not strictly require peer-reviewed resources, the instructor argued that the sources used were not rigorous or accurate. The professor noted that while other projects were mostly prospective in nature, this student's work reflected a lack of understanding that aligned with the university's stated values on diversity and inclusion.

University Values and Historical Context of Complaints

The instructor argued that the complaint extended beyond mere academic criticism, stating that the student's views were not in keeping with CoEd or Oregon State University values. The professor highlighted a concern about the potential impact these views might have on the broader campus community. The educator expressed a hope that the situation could be resolved through more education, suggesting that the student might be confused, misled, or uninformed on these complex topics.

This specific incident is part of a broader trend, with roughly 20 bias complaints having been lodged against Oregon students since the beginning of the Fall semester in 2025. Several other reports have been filed in the past that targeted students for their views on sex being binary. This pattern suggests that the university's bias response mechanism is being frequently utilized to address ideological disagreements rather than just conduct-related infractions.

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Free Speech Advocates Criticize Institutional Response

Angela Morabito, communications director for the Defense of Freedom Institute, criticized the complaint, describing it as an attempt to punish a student for disagreeing with woke gender ideology. She told The College Fix that the person who filed the bias report was leveraging the power of the school to punish someone for the crime of dissent. This perspective frames the incident not as an academic evaluation, but as a political or ideological suppression of viewpoint.

Morabito added that bias reporting systems can have a negative effect on student expression, especially when controversial viewpoints are involved. She argued that because the ideology in question does not tolerate dissent, its adherents insist that anyone who disagrees must be indoctrinated into submission. The case represents another shocking example of bias response teams being used in ways that may threaten free speech and academic freedom on campus.

Impact on Student and Future Implications

It remains unclear if any university officials, including the instructor's supervisor, program chair, department head, assistant dean, and student support team, responded to the complaint. The lack of public information regarding the administrative response leaves the outcome of the case uncertain. The student faces potential disciplinary actions or mandatory counseling sessions as a result of the instructor's report.

The incident raises significant questions about the boundaries of academic freedom and the role of bias response teams in modern universities. As more students are reported for expressing traditional views on sex and gender, the debate over how institutions handle ideological diversity continues to intensify. The Daily Mail has reached out to Oregon State University for comment regarding the specific details of the case and the university's official stance on such reports.