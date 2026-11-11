Oregon Teacher Severely Injured After Pit Bull Attack in Salem

A 36‑year‑old elementary school teacher suffered grave injuries after being mauled by a homeless woman's unleashed pit bulls in Salem's Riverfront Park, sparking controversy over police response.

A 36-year‑old elementary school teacher and father of two, Shawn Jung, sustained severe lacerations, bone fractures, and permanent hand damage after being attacked by two unleashed pit bulls in Salem's Riverfront Park on November 2. The incident occurred while Jung was running in a known homeless hotspot along the Willamette River, according to a GoFundMe post shared by his family.

Details of the Jeopardizing Attack

Shawn Jung was set upon by the off‑leash dogs while their homeless owner stood nearby, allegedly watching the attack and shouting profanities. Jung tried to fend off the animals but was overwhelmed, leaving him bleeding heavily and unable to continue. He was abandoned by the side of the road, panting and struggling to stay conscious, before a Good Samaritan finally stopped a passing vehicle to escort him to the nearest medical facility.

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Medical examination revealed Jung's most critical injuries were to his hands, with pulverized bones in his left hand and damage to nerves and tendons in his right. Surgeries will be required to repair the broken bone and potentially repair the right hand, but his family warns that he may never regain full use of his hands. The injuries also preclude him from returning to his role as a physical‑education teacher at his elementary school for the foreseeable future.

Police Response and Public Outcry

Despite eyewitness claims that the owner of the dogs did not intervene as the attack unfolded, the Salem Police Department has taken no action against the woman or her pets. The department's chief, Brandon Ditto, has yet to comment publicly on the decision, raising concerns about accountability and public safety among residents.

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Critics, including podcast host Venessa Hunt, have accused the police of "endangering more citizens by not doing anything," citing the incident as evidence of systemic failures at the department's leadership level. The family's GoFundMe campaign has highlighted the financial burden of extensive medical care, high deductibles, and lost wages, adding urgency to the call for a thorough investigation.

Impact on the Family and Community

Shawn Jung's wife, Alyson, and their two children face an uncertain future as they grapple with the medical expenses and the emotional trauma of reliving the attack. With holidays approaching, the family's financial pressure is described as overwhelming, prompting the community to rally support through donations and advocacy.

The incident has reignited debate over the frequent police sweeps targeting homeless populations in the Riverfront Park area and the adequacy of public safety measures. Local residents and animal‑rights groups are calling for clearer protocols to prevent similar attacks and for transparent reporting of incidents involving off‑leash dogs in public spaces.

As investigations continue, the case remains a stark reminder of the risks posed by unattended off‑leash dogs in urban parks and the importance of timely law‑enforcement intervention to protect vulnerable citizens.