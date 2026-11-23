Alexis Nicoli sues Tessa and Matthew Cohen for $8.7 million after her son Elijah lost an eye in a November 2025 crash. The suit highlights Oregon's e-bike safety concerns and upcoming legal changes.

Alexis Nicoli has filed a legal action seeking $8.7 million in damages after her fourteen-year-old son, Elijah Nicoli, suffered permanent blindness in one eye following a severe accident involving an electric bicycle. The incident occurred in November 2025 at a residential property in Portland, Oregon, owned by Tessa and Matthew Cohen, who provided the vehicle to the teen during a private gathering. The lawsuit alleges that the homeowners were negligent in allowing a minor to operate a high-speed machine without adequate supervision or safety verification.

Circumstances of the November 2025 Crash

According to the legal documents obtained by Oregon Live, the accident took place while Elijah was attending a birthday sleepover at the Cohens' home, which is valued at $692,000. The couple reportedly lent the electric bike to the teenager and his friend for use during the celebration. While riding, Elijah reportedly lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a high-impact collision that caused catastrophic injuries to his head and face. Despite wearing a protective helmet, the force of the crash was sufficient to cause irreparable damage to his right eye and skull.

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Medical Consequences and Surgical Interventions

Elijah was immediately transported to a hospital where medical professionals diagnosed multiple severe injuries, including a fracture to the inner wall of his eye socket. This structural damage resulted in a leak of cerebrospinal fluid, a complication that required complex and invasive surgical intervention. Surgeons were forced to remove a portion of the teenager's skull to extract bone fragments and repair the rupture leaking fluid from the base of his brain.

The extent of the trauma to the right eye was so extensive that doctors determined it could not be saved. The eye was surgically removed and replaced with a silicone sphere. The lawsuit states that these injuries are permanent and will serve as a lifelong reminder of the crash, fundamentally altering the young man's physical appearance and quality of life.

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Legal Claims Against Property Owners

The legal complaint filed by Alexis Nicoli accuses Tessa and Matthew Cohen of negligence for providing the electric bike to minors without ensuring it was safe for their use. The suit argues that the homeowners failed to properly supervise the children while they were on the premises and allowed access to powerful machinery that exceeded the operating age limits in place at the time. The family is seeking $8.7 million to cover the damages resulting from these alleged failures.

Although the Daily Mail reached out to the Cohens, Lake Oswego Police, and the Nicoli family's legal representation for comment, no statement has been provided by the defendants. The case highlights the growing legal complexities surrounding liability when private property owners lend high-performance vehicles to underage guests.

Public Safety Warnings and Legal Changes

In interviews with Law&Crime, Alexis Nicoli has issued a stark warning to other parents about the dangers of electric bicycles. She described the vehicles as not harmless toys but as incredibly powerful machines capable of significant speeds that children often underestimate. She expressed concern over the normalization of e-bike usage among youth in neighborhoods without a corresponding understanding of the risks involved.

The accident has also drawn attention to recent shifts in Oregon state law. Currently, Oregon requires e-bike and electric scooter riders to be at least sixteen years old. However, legislation is scheduled to change on January 1 of next year, which will allow riders aged fourteen and older to operate these vehicles, provided they have a top speed of 20 mph and lack a throttle.

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Alexis Nicoli criticized this impending legal change, stating she does not understand why the state is expanding access to younger riders given the serious safety concerns and the devastating outcomes of accidents like her son's. She hopes that sharing Elijah's story will prompt parents to reconsider allowing their children to use these vehicles and encourage greater awareness of the dangers they pose.

The tragedy is part of a broader pattern of e-bike related injuries in the Portland area. Recent statistics indicate a sharp rise in accidents, including the death of a fifteen-year-old in October 2024 after a collision with a tree, and the fatal crash of a fourteen-year-old on an electric scooter in Beaverton in June of this year. Data from the state health authority shows that e-scooter injuries doubled to 509 in the first nine months of last year compared to the previous year.